Chevy Gets Red Dirt Rich With Luke Bryan Suburban Concept In Vegas

“I’ll be down here, knee-deep in the Muckalee,” Luke Bryan says in arguably the most notable composition on his 2015 album, Kill the Lights. Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day, often stylized as “H.F.E” by fans, suggests nothing beats the great outdoors, especially when your significant other comes along. H.F.E is a genuine, heartfelt response to phrases like “don’t you want to get out of here” or “there is a lot more opportunity in the city.”

Flint River Pay

On a basic level, it’s a catchy song; as the guitar notes build, it’s a perfect one to pluck away to air-style. On a basic level, the lyrics are merely about a guy that loves the outdoors. Yet, to those invested in rural life, Bryan’s Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day is an anthem; the lyrics are the embodiment of that great, down-home American dream shared among generations; the lyrics remind us that dream, no matter the odds, is worth fighting for.

It’s pulling those old, dusty work gloves off, walking in and seeing a truly beautiful partner making dinner as little ones race across the room at lightning speed yelling “daddy.” It’s bracing for impact as they leap through the air. It’s checking on neighbors, tending to fences, worrying about crops; it’s cheering for that promising high school prospect on Friday night and going before The Lord on Sunday. In the H.F.E life, money isn’t what makes you rich.

“If you live in that hunting, fishing, loving every day mentality, you’re going to be a little more stress-free,” Bryan said. “And your quality of life will be a little better.”

Stripping It Down

Chevrolet’s latest Suburban concept aims to capture the H.F.E lifestyle during this year’s SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bryan was on hand to introduce the Suburban, now displayed alongside other Chevy vehicles, crate engines, and performance parts at SEMA. Bryan’s Suburban concept was engineered for outdoor getaways, something the singer regularly does with his family and kids. Chevy designers actually interviewed Bryan to learn what the ultimate outdoor vehicle might look like.

“I’m a longtime Suburban owner,” Bryan commented. “This partnership is a natural fit for me and this unique Suburban represents everything I and my family want for our outdoor adventures.”

“This concept is all about maximizing the Suburban’s space and utility for a family that truly enjoys hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities,” added Todd Parker, Chevrolet Design Director.

Kicking The Dust Up

The Luke Bryan Suburban Concept is powered by GM’s evergreen 5.3 V8 with direct injection, continuously variable valve timing, and active fuel management. The 355 horsepower engine creates 383 lb-ft. of torque, supported by a six-speed automatic transmission and a Chevrolet Performance cold-air intake. The 5.3, a member of the Chevrolet Small Block family for over 60 years, rarely needs an introduction. It’s part of the reason why owners continue to set their watch to Chevy trucks.

“Chevy has been part of our family and a part of our work life on the farm for as long as I can remember,” Bryan explained. “If you were a Bryan, you drove a Chevy.”

The Luke Bryan Suburban Concept includes modified 22-inch wheels, 35-inch tires, a locking rear differential, and six-piston front Brembo brakes. The suspension is lifted and accompanied by a lower skidplate extension. The 8,000 lbs. towing capacity, roof-mounted equipment carrier, fishing rod holder, and swing-out tailgate will nicely accommodate those who journey into the wild.

“There’s plenty of room for all their gear, along with added amenities that make the journey more enjoyable,” Parker said.

SEMA Information

The Luke Bryan Suburban Concept will be on display at Chevrolet’s SEMA exhibit through Friday, November 3rd. The SEMA Show is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. Registration begins at 7:30am with the exhibits and New Products Showcase going until 5 and 6pm, respectively. More information regarding hours, floor plans, and special events can be found on the SEMA Show’s website.

Luke Bryan Suburban Concept Features

Unique lower fascia.

Roof-mounted fishing rod holder.

Swing-out tailgate with spare tire mount.

Roof-mounted light rack by Baja Designs.

Chevrolet Accessories: roof rack cross rails.

Chevrolet Accessories: mesh grille (custom finish).

“Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” exterior badges.

Chevrolet Accessories: black Chevrolet bowtie emblems.

Chevrolet Accessories: Bluetooth Bullfrog music system by KICKER.

Chevrolet Accessories: Thule Canyon roof basket with optional extensions.

Hunter Bronze exterior color with Dark Carbon accents and camo graphics.

Fully trimmed seats with Argon piping and Platinum camo-pattern perforated inserts.

Luke Bryan Suburban Concept Gallery

