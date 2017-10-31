Honda Aims To Keep Best-Selling Status With 2018 CR-V

The 2018 Honda CR-V is here, and it almost goes without saying this thing is to Honda’s SUV lineup what the Accord is to their cars: a license to print money. Honda sells a ton of these guys. I mean by the boatload. The CR-V is America’s best-selling SUV for the past 20 years and with prices ranging from a reasonable $24,150 to the not-even-close-to-exorbitant $34,050, it looks like Honda will keep that title.

The 2018 Honda CR-V gives drivers premium features, with convenient in-vehicle connectivity experiences through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Pandora.

Power & Performance

The 2018 CR-V returns with the same responsive and fuel efficient 1.5-liter DOHC direct-injected and turbocharged inline 4-cylinder that debuted in 2017. With 190 peak horsepower on tap and paired with a creepy, yet logical continuously variable transmission (CVT) and Honda G-Shift control logic, the 1.5-liter, front-drive CR-Vs bring home the highest EPA fuel economy ratings in the compact SUV class. You can also get a bigger 2.4-liter DOHC, direct-injected inline 4-banger, putting out 184 peak horsepower, also paired with a CVT, in the LX trim level.

Honda says the 2018 CR-V is designed to be fun-to-drive, yet quiet and comfortable. Okay, sure, but this thing ain’t a Civic Type R, okay? The chassis is well thought out, however, with a MacPherson strut front suspension, a multi-link rear suspension with a floating subframe, fluid-filled suspension bushings, front and rear stabilizer bars, and dual-pinion, variable-ratio electric power steering. So the new CR-V should make short work of twisty country roads, broken urban streets, and everything in between.

Interior Treatments

The inside of the 2018 CR-V is described as spacious, with the best rear seat legroom in its class along with a large, flexible cargo area. 2018 also brings upgraded materials throughout, a soft-touch instrument panel, and intricately stitched seats. Also on offer is the latest in-vehicle connectivity and audio tech, with the available 7-inch touchscreen Display Audio interface. The Android operating system features a physical volume knob as well as an available Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, developed in cooperation with the Garmin GPS people.

Other niceties include remote engine start, dual-zone climate controls, heated side mirrors, a space-saving and convenient Electric Parking Brake, rear USB charging ports, 4-way power adjustments on the front passenger seat, and a driver’s seat with 8-way power adjustments and 4-way power lumbar support. The front seats are heated, of course.

Safety & Security

Safety stuff? But of course! This is a Honda, so of course there’s tons of safety tech gee-gaws strewn throughout the CR-V. The 2018 CR-V has Honda Sensing as standard equipment on EX and higher trims. Honda Sensing features Collision Mitigation Braking with Forward Collision Warning and pedestrian sensing capability. Also included is Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with low-speed follow and Lane Keeping Assist.

Here’s a nice little chart that shows you all of the 2018 Honda CR-V’s trim levels, drivetrains, and economy figures along with the prices. The 2018 Honda CR-V is in dealerships now.

TRIM TRANSMISSION MSRP EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

(City / Highway/ Combined) CR-V 2.4 LX (2WD) CVT $24,150 26/32/28 CR-V 2.4 LX (AWD) CVT $25,550 25/31/27 CR-V 1.5T EX (2WD) CVT $26,950 28/34/30 CR-V 1.5T EX (AWD) CVT $28,350 27/33/29 CR-V 1.5T EX-L (2WD) CVT $29,450 28/34/30 CR-V 1.5T EX-L (AWD) CVT $30,850 27/33/29 CR-V 1.5T EX-L with Navi (2WD) CVT $30,450 28/34/30 CR-V 1.5T EX-L with Navi (AWD) CVT $31,850 27/33/29 CR-V 1.5T Touring (2WD) CVT $32,650 28/34/30 CR-V 1.5T Touring (AWD) CVT $34,050 27/33/29

Photos & Source: Honda North America.