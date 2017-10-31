5 Really Cool 2017 SEMA Show Reveals

The SEMA Show kicked off today at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Considered by many as the premier automotive specialty products event, this year’s show will provide a number of educational seminars, product demonstrations, and networking opportunities. Last year, more than 70,000 attended and the New Parts Showcase featured nearly 3,000 recently introduced parts, tools, and components. As the event ramps up this week, here are some of the most interesting reveals.

Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tires

Pirelli unveiled their latest truck and SUV tires for North America, the Scorpion All Terrain Plus. According to Ian Coke, Chief Technical Officer, Pirelli Tire North America, the new tires combine the company’s latest innovations to maximize performance and traction.

“This tire combines our advanced compound and design technology with an aggressive appearance to provide light truck and SUV owners with a durable, high performing driving experience through a wide range of challenging on or off-road conditions,” he said.

Identifying features include deeper tread grooves and conical stone ejectors. The first make for steady, balanced traction in snow and mud, while the latter forces small stones from the tread. Planned fitments include vehicles like the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and Toyota Tacoma among others. The new tires replace the prior Scorpion ATR design and will arrive in the first half of 2018.

John Cooper Works Tuning Kit

The new kit gives Mini fans a retrofit exhaust system, software programming to boost power, and other aftermarket components. With the John Cooper Works Tuning Kit, the Cooper S and Cooper S ALL4 on Clubman and Countryman models go from 189 to 208 horsepower; torque jumps to 221 ft-lb., available between 1,350 and 4,600 rpm. The kit’s Bluetooth actuated exhaust system allows drivers to switch between two modes, Sport and Sport+.

“The John Cooper Works Tuning Kit provides reduced exhaust gas back pressure, in combination with adapted engine software, to deliver the sporty responsiveness MINI owners have come to love across the John Cooper Works variants,” a statement from Mini reads.

The upgrade can be purchased and installed at any local dealer in the United States when it arrives in January. Those wanting a more performance-oriented feel can opt for JCW Chrome or Carbon Fiber tailpipes.

Q60 Red Alpha Concept

Infiniti and AMS Performance are displaying the fruits of their Red Alpha collaboration, regarded by both brands as something that brings together their individual engineering strengths. The Q60 Red Alpha Concept offers a 19 percent horsepower gain and 29 percent torque increase; it is equipped with a multitude of Q60 parts engineered by AMS Performance, including special intercoolers and intakes.

“The combination of Infiniti’s luxury performance vehicles with AMS Performance’s ability to build some of the fastest aftermarket turbocharged import vehicles allows us to unlock the driver’s full potential with the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, a concept we’ve dubbed ‘Red Alpha,’ said Martin Musial, President, AMS Performance.

Other performance parts include the Dry Media Filters, High Flow Exhaust Downpipes, a Red Alpha Catback Exhaust System, proprietary Red Alpha ECU Calibration, High Capacity Overflow Tank, and a High Capacity Red Alpha Center Heat Exchanger. Infiniti notes that many of these products, currently on display at SEMA, will soon be available for purchase.

Civic Type R Crate Engine

The Civic Type R is Honda’s most powerful namesake in the United States with its impressive 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine. The plant creates 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb-ft. of torque, available from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. Through Honda Performance Development’s Honda Racing Line program, the engine is available to U.S. grassroots and professional racers for verified, closed-course applications. Prior to this announcement, Type R crate engines were only available in Europe and Asia.

“The engine and the Civic Type R are a direct manifestation of Honda’s racing spirit, experience, and heritage,” a statement from Honda North America reads. “More so, the sale of the Civic Type R crate engine builds upon Honda’s long-term commitment to the support of grassroots racing.”

The Honda Racing Line program will sell the K20C1 turbocharged crate engine to racing enthusiasts in the U.S. for $6,519.87, excluding shipping cost. Interested parties can apply through the Honda Performance Development website.

BMW M Performance Parts

BMW is showcasing the array of M Performance Parts for the 2018 M5, regarded by the automaker as the quickest, most technologically advanced M-vehicle to date. The car is motivated by a 4.4-liter V8 with M TwinPower Turbo technology for a whopping 600 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque. With BMW’s new 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, 60 mph arrives in a mere 3.2 seconds.

Some of the most interesting M Performance Parts for the new M5 are found in the aerodynamics department. There is a newly designed front attachment, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, side sill attachments, and a rear diffuser. The “carbon fiber rear spoiler Pro” will be available in July, along with front kidney grilles, air breather side grilles, and carbon fiber mirror caps. All M Performance Parts are meant to uphold BMW’s functional requirements in terms of aerodynamics, cooling, and weight reduction.

Also on display is the 2018 BMW M3, 30 Years American Edition, which celebrates 30 years of the M3 in the United States. The car was designed by BMW Group Designworks and built through BMW Individual.

SEMA Information

The SEMA Show runs until November 3rd at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. Registration begins at 7:30 am with the exhibits and New Products Showcase going until 5 and 6pm, respectively. More information regarding hours, floor plans, and special events can be found on the SEMA Show’s website. If you see something interesting, thought-provoking, or otherwise cool, drop us a line on Twitter with a photo: @Automoblog

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Cover Photo: SEMA.