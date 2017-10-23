Chevy Reveals New, Special Edition Colorado Models

At the State Fair of Texas, Chevrolet announced their Centennial Celebration, a series of events and happenings to commemorate 100 years of building trucks. The celebration is marked by the national expansion of Chevy’s Truck Legends program and new, “Centennial Edition” variants of the Silverado and Colorado, among other things. Recently, the new Centennial Edition Silverado was displayed on the 2017 Luke Bryan Farm Tour and at the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, Georgia.

As part on the ongoing celebration, Chevrolet has revealed two new Colorado models, the ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Edition. The ZR2 is, essentially, the off-road-ready version of the Colorado.

Special Treatments

The 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition sports an all-black exterior theme, with a blacked-out bowtie and 17-inch, five-spoke wheels. The truck also features a black sport bar with off-road, LED lighting and unique ZR2 logos. The Dusk Edition offers the same content as the Midnight Edition, but can be purchased in all other ZR2 exterior finishes, with black accents throughout.

“The Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Edition models offer customers even more personalization choices from the only company with three distinct trucks: midsize, full-size, and full-size heavy-duty,” explained Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President, Chevrolet Truck Strategy, Performance Vehicles and Motorsports. “Chevrolet offers more choices because the truck market is too diverse for a ‘one size fits most’ strategy.”

Power & Performance

When compared to the “normal” Colorado, the ZR2 has a 2-inch higher profile and a 3.5-inch wider track to account for a number of off-road obstacles. Some of the truck’s most notable features are underneath it, like the high-strength, fully boxed steel frame and cast-iron control arms. The off-road suspension is highlighted by the Multimatic DSSV dampers with position-sensitive spool valve technology. With this setup, the Colorado ZR2 can canvass uneven, off-road terrains but still provide a solid, stable feel on paved surfaces.

The Chevy Colorado ZR2 comes standard with front and rear electronic locking differentials, hill descent control, and an aluminum skidplate for the radiator and oil pan. An Autotrac transfer case (with shield), four-wheel disc brakes, Duralife rotors, and a modified, 3.42 rear axle ratio are also standard. Engine choices include a 3.6-liter V6 with 308 horsepower or a 2.8-liter Duramax diesel with 369 lb-ft. of torque.

In Person

The 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions will make their public debut at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, beginning on October 31st. They will remain on display throughout the event as part of Chevy’s exhibit of concept and production vehicles.

The ZR2 Midnight Edition on display will have the 3.6-liter V6 and a number of accessories and performance parts, including an air intake system and special exhaust. The ZR2 Dusk Edition will be equipped with the Duramax diesel, a cold air intake, and finished in Summit White.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.