Free Performance Car Pumpkin Carving Patterns

As the seasons change, fall colors blossom, tailgating excursions ensue, and trick-or-treaters set out for candy hauls of legendary proportions. Marking the fall decidedly is Halloween, a time of sweet treats, costume parties, and the mystery of why radio stations spin Jim Stafford’s Spiders and Snakes in the proceeding days.

It’s a 70s country hit detailing an idiosyncratic boy who, upon realizing the fairest girl in school has a crush on him, is unable to reciprocate the feelings. Granted, unrequited love is probably terrifying but that doesn’t make it a Halloween song.

Moving on . . .

Modern-Day Dragula

If you’re tired of carving the typical spooky kitty into your pumpkins, you might consider these free patterns of a 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE and Subaru WRX STI. The patterns, which only require a printer, steady hands, and a big orange pumpkin, were provided by GMPartsCenter.net, SubaruPartsPlus.com, and StoneyKins. These performance car patterns will look cool on the front porch with candles inside – at least that’s how Matt Mylan, Director at GMPartsCenter.net, puts it.

“A real life Camaro is technically much faster than a pumpkin, and a pumpkin can’t corner as well as a real ZL1 1LE, but, other than all that, a pumpkin with a Camaro carved into it is awesome,” he said.

The Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE is the is the fastest Camaro in history, as verified by its recent Nürburgring time. Under the hood is a supercharged, 650 horsepower LT4 engine, complimented by a literal treasure chest of aerodynamic and suspension technology. The MSRP for a Camaro ZL1 1LE is around $70,000. The MSRP for the average pumpkin is significantly less.

“For the price of a pumpkin spice coffee drink and an hour of spare time, you can have a brand new pumpkin with a Camaro carved into it that’s almost as good as the real thing,” Mylan said. “Almost.”

Spiders, Snakes & Subarus

Subaru fans will delight knowing their porch walkway is now a mini race track. One might not initially describe the WRX STI as “scary” but that probably depends on who you ask, given the car’s specs. The 2018 WRX STI is unlike any other in Subaru’s lineup with its turbocharged, 305 horsepower 4-cylinder engine. The Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control system with Active Torque Vectoring provides exceptional handling and performance.

“I guarantee you’ll scare the heck out of any adult that owns a Mustang, Camaro, or Challenger if you carve an STI into your pumpkin,” says Steve Ferreira, Director at SubaruPartsPlus.com. “When one passes you, you start to freeze, paralyzed by the fact that no one is going to save you from getting lapped.”

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE pattern.

2018 Subaru WRX STI pattern.