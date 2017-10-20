2018 Nissan Maxima Arrives With More Tech, New Colors

The Maxima is Nissan’s flagship sedan and for 2018, the vehicle adds a handful of new options. The 2018 Nissan Maxima comes in five grades: S, SV, SL, SR, and Platinum. Standard equipment includes Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Nissan’s patented V-Motion grille is also present on the 2018 Maxima.

Power & Performance

The heart of the Maxima is a 3.5-liter VQ-series V6 with 300 horsepower. It’s attached to an Xtronic transmission with D-Step shifting logic. Nissan says this provides “rapid shifts at high throttle openings” for a more “performance-oriented” feel. Ride and handling is refined through the 4-wheel independent suspension and monotube rear shock absorbers.

Look & Feel

The 2018 Nissan Maxima is characterized by its wider front end and muscular stance, much of which centers around the aforementioned V-Motion grille. The LED daytime running lights further compliment the body lines. The color selections were tweaked a bit with a new Carnelian Red paint added to the mix.

The more sporty Maxima SR features 19-inch wheels and tires.

The available Ascot leather seating surfaces with diamond-quilted inserts add luxury points. Additional convenience points come by way of two available rear USB charge ports.

Technology & Connectivity

The 2018 Maxima benefits from a host of available tech magic, including NissanConnect. The system features navigation on an 8-inch display with SiriusXM radio and SiriusXM Travel Link. Through NissanConnect, owners can start their Maxima remotely via their smartphone or locate it should it be stolen.

Available safety features include Intelligent Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, and Intelligent Driver Alertness.

Pricing & Availability

The 2018 Maxima is now at Nissan dealerships nationwide; we have included a pricing chart below. The 2018 Nissan Maxima is assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee, while the engines are produced in nearby Decherd.

Carl Anthony in Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Nissan Maxima Starting MSRPs

Maxima S $33,020 Maxima SV $35,020 Maxima SL $37,440 Maxima SR $38,280 Maxima Platinum $40,690

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.