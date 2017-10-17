Chevy Designers Address Everyday Life With 2018 Equinox

You know what? Some people are just pigs! I know gearheads so clean and neat they don’t want you eating near their car, let alone in it. But you’re not like that, are you? Or most of you. Most drivers, and by that I mean especially American drivers, use their cars as mobile offices, diners, beauty parlors, and daycare centers.

Chevrolet is way ahead of you. Rather than teach everyone some manners, they decided to go the other direction and start making interiors that are easier to clean and more stain resistant.

Market Research

Chevy did something a little dangerous: they started paying attention to people on “The Internet.” They did this with the best of intentions. The design team for Chevy’s 2018 Equinox noted (correctly) that people have a tendency to over-share stuff on social media. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, the whole lot of them is clogged with people showing you what they’re eating for lunch. That burrito the size of a Dachshund? Well that just dropped onto the dash, foot well, and/or front seats of their car immediately after that selfie.

Very smart of Chevy. They realized this goldmine of free, real-world user data could be leveraged into more usable interiors.

The design team working on the 2018 Equinox’s interior followed “real” people, including other designers and lifestyle influencers. They observed color and fabric trends and common consumer problems, like dark-wash denim staining other fabrics in the vehicle, such as the seats.

“By following real people and absorbing the little things in life that help or hinder them – such as photos posted of muddy paws, spilled drinks or stains on the seats – we learned more about how we could make the new Equinox easier to live with and enjoy every day,” said Mara Kapsis, Color and Trim Designer for the 2018 Equinox.

Fashion & Function

So, being the bright young spark she is, Kapsis made the 2018 Equinox interior from a durable, denim-like seat fabric that’s easy to clean but offers exceptional wear resistance. The interior team also came up with a new treatment that resists staining and scuffing for the available leather seats on the 2018 Equinox.

“The fabric is very durable, while the color and even the pattern help hide dirt and stains,” Kapsis added. “It’s also very easy to vacuum and clean, which saves owners time and helps keep the interior looking great year after year.”

Fashion forecasting was also taken into account. The design team needed to predict color trends about three years past the 2018 Equinox’s launch. In addition to having an interior that’s easy to live with, the 2018 Equinox has increased cargo space, the latest connectivity gadgetry, even more available safety features than before, and an all-new range of turbocharged engines, including the segment’s first diesel.

If all this piques your interest, or you’re just a suburban parent that’s this close to losing it about having to clean up that mess one more time, you’ll be interested to know the 2018 Equinox is on sale now and starts at $24,525.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias toward lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.