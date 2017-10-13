Honda Engine Production Hits 25 Million In Ohio

Associates at Honda’s Anna, Ohio engine plant celebrated a milestone this week as the facility produced its 25 millionth engine. Honda recently invested $47 million there to bolster engine production for the 2018 Accord. New are two direct-injected VTEC Turbo 4-cylinder engines and a 2.0 i-VTEC Atkinson Cycle engine for the Accord Hybrid.

“Building 25 million engines is not just a major production milestone, but symbolic of the passion and commitment invested by our associates, past and present, to satisfy 25 million customers,” said Paul Dentinger, Plant Manager, Anna Engine Plant.

Versatile Facility

The 25 millionth engine, produced on Line 4, was a 1.5-liter turbo that will be shipped to the Marysville Auto Plant, about 45 miles east of Anna. Anna Engine produces more than 1.18 million engines annually, making it Honda’s largest engine plant in the world. The 2.5 million square foot facility supplies engines and components for 14 Honda and Acura vehicles made across the globe. The plant also makes the turbo engine for the Civic Type-R, the most powerful production Honda in the United States. Further, in the spring of 2016, master technicians at the Anna plant starting building the hand-assembled twin turbo engine for the Acura NSX.

“We continue to invest in our plant and our people to build a new generation of Honda engine products for customers here and around the world,” Dentinger said.

The Anna Engine plant opened in 1985 and total investments there by Honda exceed $2.7 billion. At its current production rate, the Anna staff should reach another 25 million engines sometime in the year 2038.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photo & Source: Honda North America.