BMW Unveils Two Concepts, Showcases Racing History During Monterey Car Week

BMW unveiled two concepts during its annual Monterey Car Week Press Conference at the Lodge at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Reviewing Stand. The first was the Concept 8 Series, originally shown at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May; the second, the Concept Z4, made its world debut.

The concepts are a spitting image of the production vehicles BMW plans to reveal over the course of 2018.

Concept 8

The last time the 8 Series was in existence, SpongeBob SquarePants was premiering on Nickelodeon and Napster was allowing users to download music. The BMW 8 Series Coupe will hit the road next year with the distinct luxury and performance elements synonymous with the German automaker. The return of the 8 Series draws on BMW’s rich history as well.

“The number 8 and cars like the Z8 Roadster and i8 have represented the pinnacle of sports performance and exclusivity at BMW,” explained Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “The forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand.”

The Concept 8 is a modern interpretation of BMW’s styling cues, with particular attention given to the vehicle’s clear surfaces and crisp lines. BMW intends the 8 Series to be regarded as the ultimate “driver’s car.”

“This will be the next model in the expansion of our luxury-car offering and will raise the benchmark for coupes in the segment,” Krüger said. “In the process, we will strengthen our claim to leadership in the luxury class.”

Concept Z4

The Concept Z4 Roadster reflects BMW’s vision for the perfect, modern roadster. Complete with a long wheelbase and low-slung silhouette, the Concept Z4 Roadster puts the driver more in the center when compared to prior BMW roadsters. Like the 8 Series, design is paramount here, being regarded as one of the most important aspects of the Concept Z4 Roadster.

“The concept expresses the new BMW design language from all perspectives and in all details,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President, BMW Group Design. “From the dynamic-looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail end: a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power and emotion.”

Around Town

The BMW Concept 8 Series will be on display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on Friday, August, 18th, and on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Sunday August 20th. The Concept Z4 Roadster will be on the Concept Lawn of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday as well, but that’s the only time it’s expected to be displayed in North America.

BMW will run two classic race cars in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. The famous #25 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL IMSA Group 4 will, one last time, be driven by retiring BMW of North America President Ludwig Willisch. The #21 1972 ALPINA BMW 2002ti will be raced by Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW Group Head of Design, who is quoted above. Both will race in Group 4A on Saturday, August 19th.

BMW is also showcasing the #42 BMW V12 LMR, which has a vibrant and extensive story. In the seven races in which it competed during the 1999 season, the BMW V12 LMR landed 10 podiums and five victories, including the 1999 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 1999 12 Hours of Sebring, and the Monterey Sports Car Championship. In total, there are only four V12 LMRs in existence of which one was the basis for the fifteenth BMW Art Car created by American artist Jenny Holzer.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

BMW Concept 8 Series Gallery

BMW Concept Z4 Roadster Gallery

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.

Cover Photo: BMW V12 LMR.