Audi R8 V10 plus Spyder Makes U.S. Debut During Monterey Car Week

The Audi R8 V10 plus Spyder will make its U.S. debut this weekend during Monterey Car Week. The automaker is celebrating their Motorsports heritage and showcasing their top performance vehicles for attendees. Audi plans to display race cars that have inspired their production counterparts at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, including the R8 LMS GT3, the RS 3 LMS, and the R8 LMS GT4.

Performance Pinnacle

On Friday, August 18th, the Audi R8 V10 plus Spyder will debut for U.S. car enthusiasts at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The event features some of the world’s finest and rarest automobiles, and for Audi, it’s the perfect venue for a vehicle they define as their “pinnacle of performance.” The R8 V10 plus Spyder has the same naturally-aspirated V10 as the R8 LMS racecar, prompting Audi to describe the R8 as, “the best representation of how the production models benefit from developments and technologies first used in Motorsport.”

The R8 V10 plus Spyder hits 60 mph in 3.3 seconds with its naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 and seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission. It’s the fastest production convertible Audi has ever produced.

VIP Events

Beginning Thursday, August 17th and running through Sunday, August 20th, Audi will have an exclusive driving experience for VIP guests at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Invited guests will get behind the wheel of an R8 V10 for the Audi Sport Performance Drive, complete with a tour around Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

Audi fans will also enjoy the display of race cars that have inspired the brand’s Sport line, revealed earlier this year at the New York International Auto Show. On display will be the R8 LMS GT3, which shares half of its parts with the R8 street car, and the R8 LMS GT4, which shares more than 60 percent of its components with the R8 Coupe. Audi will also display the all-new RS 5 Coupe and the Sport quattro S1. This year happens to mark the 30th anniversary of Walter Röhrl’s record setting climb to the top of Pike’s Peak in the S1.

Photos & Source: Audi of America, Inc.