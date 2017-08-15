Forthcoming 2018 Chevy Equinox Diesel May Lead Segment In Fuel Economy

Car shoppers looking for a few extra miles in the tank may be inclined to consider the 2018 Chevy Equinox. New figures from the EPA indicate the crossover’s front-wheel drive variant achieves 39 mpg on the highway with the available 1.6L diesel engine. In this configuration, the 2018 Equinox is expected to deliver stronger highway mileage than the 2017 Toyota RAV4 hybrid and Nissan Rogue hybrid.

Range & Performance

The FWD 2018 Chevy Equinox diesel boasts a 577-mile cruising range, ideal for longer trips and jaunts. For example, the Equinox in this configuration could handle a trip between Chicago, Illinois and Memphis, Tennessee, or from Boston, Massachusetts to Richmond, Virginia. If we left to see friends in Omaha, Nebraska from our offices in Detroit, Michigan, a 577-mile cruising capacity would cover nearly 80 percent of the drive.

The 1.6L is a clean-sheet redesign, developed entirely by General Motors with particular attention given to the engine’s control system. Development was facilitated by GM’s diesel product center in Torino, Italy, and involved more than 24,000 hours of computational analysis. Simulated and real-world testing totaled more than 4.35 million miles.

“It is very fun to drive, with torque on demand at all speeds – in fact, the engine delivers 90 percent of peak torque between 1,500 and 3,250 rpm,” explained Dan Nicholson, Vice President of Global Propulsion Systems, General Motors. “The strong torque provides the feeling of a larger engine, with exceptional smoothness and quietness.”

Power & Efficiency

The forthcoming diesel utilizes a variable-geometry turbo for better torque response (240 lb-ft.) at a lower rpm. The new diesel features stop/start technology to increase efficiency in heavy traffic; it’s also compatible with B20 biodiesel fuel. Chevy’s new diesel is part of a trio of all-turbocharged propulsion systems for the Equinox.

The vehicle also has a host of active safety features including Teen Driver, Safety Alert Seat, Surround Vision, and Forward Collison Alert with Following Distance Indicator, among others.

Pricing & Availability

The 2018 Chevy Equinox is available now, starting at $24,475. Pricing for the diesel model, when it hits dealerships this fall, starts at $31,435.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.