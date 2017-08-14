2018 Acura RLX Debut Set For Monterey Automotive Week

Acura is preparing for the public debut of the 2018 RLX during the Monterey Automotive Week, beginning tomorrow, August 15th. The automaker says the RLX has a more “substantial presence” with “design cues that showcase its performance capabilities.”

The forthcoming RLX will remain the brand’s premier and flagship luxury sports sedan.

Styling & Design

The signature diamond grille compliments the more sculpted hood and wheels, while the newly designed LED taillights blend with the gloss black rear diffuser. The 2018 Acura RLX has three new colors including two premium paint options – Brilliant Red Metallic and Majestic Black Pearl. Inside, upgraded materials and touchpoints decorate the cabin, including the redesigned seats with high-contrast piping and stitching. An Espresso interior is now available.

“This redesign of the 2018 Acura RLX is transformational, creating road presence and styling that better reflect underlying performance capabilities of the vehicle,” said Jon Ikeda, Acura Vice President & General Manager.

Power & Performance

The 2018 RLX is arguably the most advanced in Acura’s lineup, borrowing its engineering from the NSX supercar. The Sport Hybrid Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (Sport Hybrid SH-AWD) is taken directly from the NSX to provide better acceleration, handling, and efficiency. With three electric motors, a direct injected V6, and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, the 2018 RLX Sport Hybrid delivers a total system output of 377 horsepower. The trim levels are revised so the Sport Hybrid technology is now more accessible to customers.

Safety & Security

The new RLX features AcuraWatch, a suite of enhanced driver assistance technologies. Traffic Jam Assist, for example, is a first for Acura. Working in conjunction with Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist helps keep the vehicle in its lane. AcuraWatch also includes Collision Mitigation Braking with automatic emergency braking, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist among others.

AcuraWatch uses millimeter wave radar and monocular camera sensing technology to detect vehicles and lane markings. The system is designed to prevent or mitigate potential collisions.

Pricing & Availability

Acura has not announced pricing at this time, although expect the 2018 RLX to arrive in November. In the meantime, the 2018 Acura RLX will be featured at multiple events throughout Monterey Automotive Week including the Carmel-By-The Sea Concours on the Avenue, Tuesday, August 15th and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, Friday, August 18th.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Acura RLX Gallery

Photos & Source: Honda North America.