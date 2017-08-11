Ram Announces Segment-Leading Torque, Focuses On Customers

The heavy duty truck segment is one of the most competitive with Ford, General Motors, and Ram continually raising the bar. Ram has done so again, announcing segment-leading figures for the new 3500 HD. The forthcoming 2018 Ram 3500 HD cranks out 930 lb-ft. of torque, with a maximum fifth-wheel towing capacity of 30,000 lbs. when properly equipped.

Ram inches ahead of Ford who had the segment’s highest torque rating prior at 925 lb-ft. The redesigned Duramax comes in at 910 lb-ft. of torque, although GM leads the segment in horsepower.

Torque & Towing

Ram’s design and engineering teams are focused on providing the best possible truck for their customers. According to Jim Morrison, Head of Ram Brand FCA North America, the torque increase was necessary to better meet the demands of today’s heavy duty truck buyer.

“Torque is ultimately important to the heavy duty customer because it’s what gets the truck moving,” he said. “It’s what makes for maximum loads and really sets the truck up for ultimate capability.”

After working closely with Cummins, the 2018 Ram 3500 HD emerged with an enhanced variable geometry turbo and higher boost limits. Combined with flow rate increases and a more optimized fuel delivery system, the new Ram 3500 HD now produces an additional 30 lb-ft. of torque, for a grand total of 930. Ram Engineering also developed a new fifth-wheel hitch, giving the 3500 HD the aforementioned 30,000 lbs. towing capacity. The in-house hitch from Ram accommodates trailers normally reserved for Class 4 and 5 trucks.

“This opens the door for our commercial customers who are looking for maximum weight on their fifth-wheel hitch,” Morrison explained.

Tow Ratings & Availability

The 2018 Ram 3500 HD, when properly equipped, has a maximum gooseneck rating of 31,210 lbs. and a maximum conventional rating of 20,000 lbs. Similarly, Ram 2500 trucks provide best-in-class gas towing at 16,230 lbs. Ram HD trucks also lead in a frequently overlooked area by others in the segment: snow plowing. When properly equipped, Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks have the industry’s highest snow plow rating. Ram engineers actually conduct dedicated plow testing in Houghton, Michigan, where temperatures regularly fall below zero.

Expect the 2018 Ram HD trucks at dealerships this month.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.