Lotus Evora GT430: Fastest Evora Yet

Hethel is at it again, with Lotus pairing down and refining their Evora even further with the Evora GT430. This one has gotten so far to the outside of what the existing structure can take, I wouldn’t be surprised if this will be the final iteration of the Evora line. To push the envelope any further, you’d basically end up with a race car-like ride devoid of stuff like seat padding and carpet and flywheels; so light that 90% of the people on the planet would stall the thing.

Oh sure, for morons like me, an Evora like that sounds pretty close to ideal, but Lotus is smart enough to know they’d only end up selling four of them.

Too Much, Too Little?

Of course, as fine as the Lotus Evora GT430 is, one terrible fact is becoming obvious. Have you noticed Lotus has been cranking out lots of variations on the Evora. Look, I don’t fault them, on the one hand. I’d be doing it too. The Evora is a great car, even in its mildest form, and is obviously flexible enough to be tuned to the stratosphere. But the other thing here is how the constant tinkering with the Evora might just say that’s all they got is the Evora. There’s no updated Elans for the 21st century, no Esprits at the top of the line. One could say this constant messing about with Evora points to a huge deficiency in the current lineup, but why dwell on negatives when we have the Lotus Evora GT430 to consider.

Power & Performance

The Lotus Evora GT430 follows in the tire tracks of the Evora 400 and Evora Sport 410, but that’s about the only thing it’s going to be following. Actually, the latter two will be the ones doing the following since the Evora GT430 is the most powerful road-going Lotus ever. In no small part this is thanks to Lotus lavishing scads of carbon-fiber components, and working the engine for even higher power output. The Evora GT430 is powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 supercharged and intercooled plant found in other Evoras, only now Lotus has massaged it into producing 430 horsepower.

And, just like the company’s founder Colin Chapman had a fetish for making things as light as possible, the latest Evora is anything but heavy. The Evora GT430 tips the scales at 1,258 kg (around 2,800 lbs. for you Americans out there). That light weight, coupled with the 430 ponies produced by the engine, results in . . . well, c’mon, you can see where this is going. And of course, since this is a Lotus, it’s going to handle better than 99.9 percent of the cars out there. All around, the new Evora GT430 delivers tremendous speed and performance; 0 to 60, for example, is dispatched in just 3.7 seconds and the Evora GT430’s top speed is 190 mph.

Aerodynamic Advantages

Thanks to the exposed carbon weave sections of the new and specifically designed body panels, the Evora GT430 produces up to 250 kg of downforce through aerodynamic improvements. That’s around 550 lbs., and on a car this light, you’ll notice it in high speed bends. There are larger front apertures for cooling the brakes and radiator, there’s a new carbon fiber splitter, the air blades allow for better front end downforce, and louvers positioned on top of the front wheel arches cut front end lift and bleed off high pressure air from inside the wheel wells.

Out back there are aero ducts behind each wheel to cut pressure within the wheel arch, along with a bit of style that allows you to check out the wider Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. There’s a big honking rear diffuser to provide a “sharp visual finish” but it is also functional. And, as you would expect, there’s a large, profiled carbon wing.

Pricing & Availability

Want one? Of course you do! Well, better get in line yesterday because Lotus is producing only 60 copies of what it terms the “supreme Evora.” The price will be around 150,000 Euros, depending on taxes and exchange rates for markets like Germany, Italy, Japan, and such. The ordering window is currently open.

There is no direct mention of the Evora GT430 being sold in America, which, I will readily admit, is a worrying proposition. So you know, a little confirmation of the Evora GT430 showing up on these shores would be nice Lotus. You know what would be even better? Dropping a couple off at One Automoblog Towers in Detroit for test and evaluation. Talk to Carl Anthony, our Managing Editor about it. I think he’s the fellow that gets to sign for this sort of thing . . . our legal/psychiatric team won’t let me sign for stuff any longer.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Photos & Source: Group Lotus plc.