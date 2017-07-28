Orange Fury Ford Mustang Inspires Ice Cream Sandwich

Y’know, sometimes, the gearhead world gets downright weird. This is one of those days. As I read the press release about this – this being Ford’s making of an ice cream sandwich that has some razor thin tie in with the beloved Mustang – I had to start over three or four times. One of those times I thought I might be having a stroke. But no, Ford is serious.

Okay, here we go.

Vanilla Whoopies

One of Ford’s bullet points reads as follows: “Sandwiches feature a zesty orange-flavored ice cream between two Vanilla Whoopies, covered in orange icing and an edible wrapper made from potato wafer paper with edible ink.”

Dude, seriously! I mean, take that sentence, and randomly insert commas, periods, and pauses and you’ve got some Beat Poetry that Lawrence Ferlinghetti would, like, totally dig. Man.

Anyway, what we got here is Ford trying to leverage National Ice Cream Day (no, I didn’t know there was one either) by teaming up with Coolhaus Premium Ice Cream (which, most likely has nothing to do with Rem Koolhaas, the Dutch architect (I hope)) to create the Mustang-inspired “Orange Fury” ice cream sandwich.

Tasty Partnership

To make matters even more, I dunno, appealing or something along those lines, the Mustang-inspired Orange Fury ice cream sandwiches are a limited edition item. Which, honestly could be bad if these things taste good. I have no way of telling, since Ford didn’t see fit to send me a case. More’s the pity, since I live in the desert and any sort of ice cream sounds great right about now.

Ford goes on to tout their partnership with Coolhaus Premium Ice Cream by noting that Coolhaus is “the nationally celebrated sweet-treat brand known for unique, sweet-meets-savory flavors you can’t find anywhere else.” Which is interesting because of two things: One, that is a distressingly alliterative sentence, and two, I’ve never in my life heard of Coolhaus (although that name makes me think of sparse German architecture or history’s second-ever goth punk band).

Ice Cream Van

Apparently Ford went so far as to gin up a Coolhaus ice cream truck equipped with 2018 Mustang decals, fill it with Orange Fury ice cream sandwiches, and tool it around New York City for four days. This was all part of National Ice Cream Day and a cross marketing thing advantageous to both companies (I’m guessing). Your cost? Absolutely free my friend! Do you think they’d charge you to advertise to you?

You can also get the Orange Fury ice cream sandwiches at the Coolhaus shop in Culver City, California as well. It would seem all this Orange Fury ice cream sandwich stuff has to do with the new Orange Fury exterior color available on the 2018 Ford Mustang.

“I typically focus on things like color research, leather seats, and hand stitching, so this was definitely a bit different for me,” said Barb Whalen, Color and Materials Design Manager, Ford Motor Company. “It was fun applying some of those same design philosophies into helping Coolhaus create an ice cream flavor that really embodies the new Orange Fury color.”

Edible Wonders

The technical specs for the Orange Fury ice cream sandwich break down like this: First, there are two Vanilla Whoopie cookies covered in orange icing that boarder the insides of the Orange Fury ice cream sandwich. Said insides consist of a scoop of the one-of-a-kind Orange Fury ice cream. The whole shootin’ match is wrapped in a unique, Mustang-printed edible wrapper made from potato wafer paper and edible ink. Sure, to adults like you and me, concepts like an “edible wrapper” might seem rather novel, but ask any five-year-old and they’ll tell you that all wrappers are edible.

“We couldn’t be happier that one of the original American classics chose Coolhaus, a new American classic, as a way to add excitement to their latest innovation,” said Natasha Case, Coolhaus CEO & Founder. Coolhaus Oompa-Loompas Glowbo, Fluffet, and Poofer could not be reached for comment.

The 2018 Mustang, regardless of color choice or availability of ice cream sandwiches, is due to reach showrooms this fall.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Source: Ford Motor Company.