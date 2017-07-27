Favorite Car Movies By Decade

When the weekend arrives, our Automoblog team members sometimes enjoy relaxing at home with Netflix. Our more adventurous staffers, like Tony Borroz, duck out in the middle of the day to catch a matinee. Indeed, we enjoy both cars and movies, and when they combine, it’s a win/win for us.

Just the other day, my buddies and I had a spirited debate on which installment of The Fast and the Furious was the best. While we could not reach an exact consensus, we did determine the entire series was worth binge watching over a long weekend.

Mustangs & Movies

Our friends at CJ Pony Parts are big movie buffs too. They recently celebrated 30 years in business, making them one of the most established retailers in the world for Mustang parts and accessories. The CJ Pony Parts crew created a list of their favorite car movies through the years, complete with a detailed infographic. Some of the movies they recommend we haven’t seen in awhile!

The CJ Pony Parts movie graphic examines the cars in these cinema classics, along with unique trivia about the movie itself. One thing we found really interesting is how one of the Mustang GTs from the 1968 film Bullitt was found in a junkyard. Fans of Steve McQueen are well aware of his passion for cars; last December, we showcased a book about McQueen’s love for anything with wheels in our Book Garage series.

Why Does It Always Have To Be Snakes

Another favorite on this list is Gone In 60 Seconds, although while we prefer the 2000 version, CJ Pony Parts notes the original motion picture from 1974. We favor the “new” version for a number of reasons, none of which have to do with Angelina Jolie. Okay, so that’s not entirely true. Obviously, Eleanor is the apple of our eye in the 2000 remake, but lines like “snake gonna have to slither his a** all the way to the bus stop in the morning,” “the snake is crawling up my a** man,” and “the snake gonna swallow my sh*t whole man,” are truly memorable. Actually, that entire scene where the Hummer pushes the police car down the parking ramp to the lyrical graces of DMX is awesomeness at its finest.

Here’s another great line: “If his unpleasant wounding has in some way enlightened the rest of you as to the grim finish below the glossy veneer of criminal life, and inspired you to change your ways, then his injuries carry with it an inherent nobility. And a supreme glory. We should all be so fortunate. You say poor Toby. I say poor us.”

Chevy Cinema

The most recent entry on this list we didn’t really care for, however, heartthrob (did I just say that?) Ryan Gosling restored the film’s signature Chevy himself. So that’s worth bonus points. CJ Pony Parts admitted they didn’t care about the story line either; they just wanted to see that 73 Chevy in action. Okay, so it’s not that bad of a movie and it’s not that we dislike Gosling. As everyone else did, we saw The Notebook with our wives and girlfriends but didn’t (we so did) cry.

The aforementioned movie graphic is below, courtesy of CJ Pony Parts. What is your favorite car movie? Let us know on Twitter: @Automoblog.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.