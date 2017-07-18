2018 Honda Fit Reporting For Duty

The 2018 Honda Fit, dubbed as “sporty and versatile” by the automaker, arrived at dealerships this earlier week. With a starting MSRP of $16,190, the vehicle is sure to find an ideal niche in budget-minded car shoppers who need to get around town, but want extra goodies.

For 2018, Honda added a Sport trim and two new exterior colors, Helios Yellow and Orange Fury.

Simple & Stylish

Honda promotes the Fit with a certain level of simplicity and straightforwardness. “The refresh of the third generation Honda Fit enhances the 5-door subcompact’s already best-in-class combination of passenger space, fuel efficiency, sophistication, practicality, and affordability,” reads a press release from the automaker.

Initially, it may seem difficult to get jazzed about a subcompact cruiser, but the 2018 Honda Fit is anything but dull. The new Fit Sport is of particular example, gaining style and attitude points with an aero-form front spoiler, rear diffuser, bright orange pin-striping, and 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels with gloss-black finish. The chrome exhaust-pipe finisher and side sill garnishes make for nice touches too; inside, the Sport features a black interior with orange contrast stitching. EX-L trim levels will treat drivers to an available sunroof.

Power & Performance

The 2018 Honda Fit has enough power to scoot drivers and passengers around town too. A 1.5L DOHC direct-injected 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine with Variable Cam Timing creates 130 horsepower (6,800 rpm) and 114 lb-ft. of torque (4,600 rpm). Honda focused on driving dynamics especially for 2018, implementing refinements across the suspension, steering, and body. One of the best improvements comes in the comfort category: Honda worked to reduce cabin noise with better transmission and steering mounting hardware, acoustic-laminated glass, and more insulation overall throughout the vehicle.

Safety & Security

When it comes to safety, Honda packed the 2018 Fit accordingly. The Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver assistance features is available on all 2018 Fit models. It’s standard on EX and above trims, a first for the Fit. The suite includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning.

Availability & Manufacturing

The 2018 Honda Fit is available now – we’ve included a handy info chart below. We think the new Fit is a stylish, safe, and affordable daily driver. The 2018 Honda Fit for the U.S. market is manufactured in North America at Honda’s Celaya, Mexico plant using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Honda Fit Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Model Transmission MSRP EPA Rating

City/Hwy/Combined MPG Fit LX 6-Speed Manual $16,190 29 / 36 / 31 Fit LX CVT3 $16,990 33 / 40 / 36 Fit LX with Honda Sensing® CVT $17,990 33 / 40 / 36 Fit Sport 6-Speed Manual $17,500 29 / 36 / 31 Fit Sport CVT $18,300 31 / 36 / 33 Fit Sport with Honda Sensing® CVT $19,300 31 / 36 / 33 Fit EX 6-Speed Manual $18,160 29 / 36 / 31 Fit EX CVT $18,960 31 / 36 / 33 Fit EX-L CVT $20,520 31 / 36 / 33 Fit EX-L with Navi CVT $21,520 31 / 36 / 33

Photos & Source: Honda North America.