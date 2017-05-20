Brembo, General Motors Team For Advanced Braking Technology

Brembo recently unveiled a new line of advanced braking upgrades for select General Motors vehicles. The Brembo Performance Brake Upgrade System is available for the Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, and Suburban; the GMC Sierra, Yukon, and Yukon XL, and the Cadillac Escalade.

The Brembo kits feature the company’s iconic red six-piston, fixed aluminum calipers loaded with brake pads that clamp onto to 42 percent larger (16.1-inch x 1.3-inch) GM Duralife vented rotors.

Pit Road Meets Main Street

The new components were engineered to meet customer demand by capitalizing on a racing legacy. Brembo has used race tracks around the globe for over 40 years as a testing ground, ultimately (and literally) building that experience into the braking components for everyday vehicles. The new Brembo package enlarges the brake pad area by a whopping 84 percent to increase thermal capacity, a particular benefit for Silverado and Sierra customers.

“The Brembo brake systems are typically designed to withstand higher thermo mechanical loads than our competitors’ brakes,” said Dan Sandberg, Brembo North America President and CEO. “Our brake pads and rotors have a higher capability to absorb thermal loads typical of applications with a heavy payload or a trailer.”

Brembo and GM conducted extensive testing on the new kit, concluding it provided a 31 percent reduction in pedal force and a 12 percent reduction in pedal travel at max deceleration.

“Because brake systems are a critical safety component, durability testing is crucial to verifying the structural resistance of our components for the entire life of the vehicle with respect to calipers,” Sandberg said. “Through this testing, we are also able to predict the life of wearable components like brake pads and rotors, and the overall performance of the system through most environmental conditions.”

Signature Style

Brembo took full advantage of the inner real estate regarding the 20 and 22-inch wheels on GM trucks and SUVs. The upgraded components are easily noticeable with the all-aluminum, red two-piece Brembo caliper, which features the Chevrolet, GMC, or Cadillac insignia accordingly. For all of Brembo’s products, the all-aluminum calipers are among the most significant.

“The real products that put us on the map and launched our expansion were the aluminum calipers,” Sandberg told us last year. “That novelty started on the performance side and has now moved into segments which are higher volume and obtainable by the normal consumer.”

Brembo’s signature calipers are mated to GM’s Duralife brake rotors, which effectively double the service life when compared to a traditional rotor. The rotors bake for 24 hours at more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit in a special oven. The resulting atmosphere causes nitrogen atoms to bond to the rotors’ surfaces, hardening and strengthening them against corrosion and wear. These two essential components together – Brembo’s all-aluminum caliper and GM’s Duralife rotor – mean greater durability, better performance, and increased safety for the everyday driver.

Lasting Relationships

In March, Brembo was named a GM Supplier of the Year during the automaker’s 25th annual Supplier of the Year awards. Winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics executives. The selections were based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Indirect Purchasing, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“We are very proud of the partnership that Brembo and GM have developed over the past decade,” Sandberg said.

The GM awards ceremony began in 1992 – this is the second time Brembo has received such honors. Sandberg notes the new braking upgrades reflect how GM and Brembo work together to meet the needs of customers.

“It’s perhaps the best example of what a true collaborative relationship can accomplish,” he said. “Everyone wins here.”

Availability & Installation

The Brembo Performance Brake Upgrade System can be purchased in the parts department of any authorized GM dealership, or online through the respective Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac accessories websites. The package includes all the necessary hardware and instructions for the do-it-yourself mechanic – or the components can be installed at the dealership. The Brembo upgrade does not void the GM new vehicle limited warranty when installed by an authorized dealer.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Brembo Performance Brake Upgrade System part numbers:

· Chevrolet – 84263234

· GMC – 84263235

· Cadillac – 84263236

*Does not fit SEU wheels.

Photos & Source: Brembo North America.