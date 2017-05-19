Audi Announces Full 2018 Lineup (Chart Included)

Even though 2018 is a ways off, Audi got the jump by announcing features and pricing for their full lineup. Before we get into the specifics for each, here are the generalities. For starters, the advanced driver assistance systems, such as Audi side assist and all those “we’ll brake for you” and “look out, your leaving your lane” sorts of things are now standard on more models.

This is a good thing, since it will (conceivably) prevent accidents, but this is also a bad thing since it engenders “a car will take care of it for me” mentality.

A3 Model Line

The A3 maintains its place by being the entry into the Audi world. The A3 gets a new music interface with two USB ports for data and charging as standard. Also standard are heated front seats. The Premium Plus models are standard equipped with Audi side assist and a Bang & Olufsen stereo as part of the Technology package. Said tech package also includes MMI Navigation and Audi Virtual Cockpit.

The new S3 comes with red brake calipers and Audi magnetic ride. The A3 Sportback e-tron (that’s the wagon-esque version) offers available 18-inch wheels with all-season tires as part of its Sport package.

A4 Model Line

The bread-and-butter A4 gets a new Black Optic Plus package, featuring 18-inch 10-Y-spoke gloss black wheels, red brake calipers, high-gloss black side sill blades, rear lip spoiler, and exterior mirror housings in gloss black. Also with that package, the interior gets a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with S badging, piano black inlays, a leatherette covered center console, and contrast red stitching which is a flashy touch.

Standard features for the Premium model include heated front seats and S line exterior design elements. Premium Plus trimmed A4s get Audi side assist and Audi Pre Sense rear as standard. The Prestige trim gets standard Audi active lane assist, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, traffic sign recognition, and high beam assistant. Dual-pane acoustic glass for the front side windows, a leatherette covered center console, and door armrests are also part of the Prestige trim.

A4 allroad

The 2018 A4 allroad wagon/near-SUV-thing gets many more standard driver assistance systems and technologies. Side assist and pre sense rear are now standard on the Premium Plus trim. Audi active lane assist with adaptive cruise control and stop & go, high beam assistant, and traffic sign recognition are now standard on the Prestige. The front sport seats are now ventilated and available as part of the warm weather package on the Premium Plus.

A6 Model Line

The 2018 A6 comes with three drivetrain choices: 2.0T front-wheel drive, 2.0T quattro, and a new 3.0-liter TFSI V6 with quattro. That six-banger delivers 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. of torque. Oo-la-la. Other standard goodies are MMI Navigation and Audi advanced key (Premium trim). Premium Plus now includes standard LED headlights and full LED interior lighting.

Prestige trims now include the top view camera as standard.

The new for 2018 Competition package includes black exterior mirror housings, red brake calipers, 20-inch, 5-double-spoke Titanium matte wheels, sport suspension, and a quattro sport differential. Inside drivers are treated to brushed aluminum inlays, diamond stitched S sport seats, a three-spoke flat bottom multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles, and a black cloth headliner.

A7 Model Line

The A7, that weirdo hatchback coupe/four-door sedan thingo, gets the standard equipment applied with a ladle. The 3.0T V6 engine now delivers more horsepower and torque, while full LED ambient interior lighting is standard on Premium Plus trims. The corner view camera is standard on Prestige trims.

There is a new Competition package available for the A7 that includes black optic exterior elements, S-line bumpers, red brake calipers, sport suspension, and a quattro sport differential. Sporty interior elements include brushed aluminum inlays, flat bottom steering wheel, and S sport seats with contrast stitching.

There’s also a ton of new wheel and tire choices for the 2018 A7.

A8 Model Line

The 2018 A8, Audi’s top of the line high performance luxo-barge continues apace. The big A8 L, equipped with the 3.0T six cylinder plant, now offers an Executive package that includes 20-inch, five-spoke-Blade-design wheels, Audi active lane assist, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, heads-up display, Audi side assist, and Audi pre sense rear. The Executive package also gets you ventilated and massaging front seats, rear heated seats, a heated four-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles, and a panoramic sunroof.

If you go for the 4.0T version’s Executive Plus package, you get power lumbar support and separate power for the rear seats, along with ventilation and massage functions. The A8’s Black Optic package adds black accents to the standard Sport style exterior package, with 20-inch and 21-inch wheels available.

Q3 Model Line

The compact Audi Q3 crossover features standard S line exterior design elements, including an S line front bumper, doors sills, and badging. The new Convenience package includes Audi advanced key, power tailgate, aluminum satellite inlays, and an auto dimming interior mirror with a compass. The Premium Plus model includes standard Audi side assist, full-LED headlights, and LED taillights with dynamic rear turn signals.

The Sport Plus package also includes a three-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles, along with a Black Optic exterior kit, black roof rails, and 19-inch, 10-spoke titanium wheels.

Q7 Model Line

For 2018, the big Audi Q7 now comes standard with Audi advanced key. The Premium Plus models now get 3D Bose Surround Sound standard. On the 3.0T Prestige models, power door closers are now standard.

TT & TTS Model Line

The 2018 TT and TTS offer customers a refreshed design and new technology options. Parking sensors are now standard equipment on both the TT Coupe and Roadster. A 12 speaker, 680 watt Bang & Olufsen stereo is now an option. An available S line competition package includes high gloss exterior accents, brushed aluminum door sills and inlays, red brake calipers, S line sport suspension, leather/Alcantara-trimmed S sport seats with S line embossing, and a flat-bottom multifunction S line steering wheel – essentially, everything you need to make you feel all special and sporty.

The 2018 TTS Coupe has an exclusive interior package, starting with Nappa leather-trimmed S embossed front seats, with contrast diamond stitching. The 2018 TTS Coupe has three color options: Calendula Yellow, Crimson Red, and Cloudy Gray. Our personal favorite is the new TT RS.

R8 Coupe & Spyder

The R8, the car Tony Stark drives, has many of the same parts (50 percent) as Audi’s R8 LMS racecar, including the Lambo-sourced V10 engine. A newly available Black Optic package includes 20-inch, 10-spoke-Y design forged wheels in high gloss Anthracite finish, gloss black exhaust tips, Mythos black side blades (V10 models only), and Titanium Black exterior trim. Full LED headlights with Audi laser light are available on the V10 models, but come standard on the V10 Plus.

The Audi Sport badge replaces the quattro badge on the front grille, and Audi Sport puddle lights are now standard.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

In case you want a “just the facts ma’am” chart, here ’tis:

2018 Audi Model Line: Manufacturer Suggested Retail Prices

Excluding destination charge, taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

Model Engine Transmission Premium Premium Plus Prestige Single Trim A3 Cabriolet 2.0T FWD S tronic $38,350 $41,600 $46,800 A3 Cabriolet 2.0T quattro S tronic $41,050 $44,300 $49,500 A3 Sedan 2.0T FWD S tronic $31,950 $35,200 $40,700 A3 Sedan 2.0T quattro S tronic $34,950 $38,200 $43,700 S3 Sedan 2.0T quattro S tronic $43,650 $48,950 A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4T FWD S tronic $39,500 $42,600 $48,100 A4 allroad 2.0T quattro S tronic $44,500 $47,200 $53,000 A4 sedan 2.0T ultra FWD S tronic $36,000 $39,200 $45,500 A4 Sedan 2.0T quattro S tronic $40,500 $43,700 $50,000 A4 Sedan 2.0T quattro manual $40,500 $43,700 $50,000 S4 Sedan 3.0T quattro Tiptronic $51,400 $55,800 A6 Sedan 2.0T FWD S tronic $49,700 $51,900 A6 Sedan 2.0T quattro Tiptronic $51,900 $54,100 A6 Sedan 3.0T quattro Tiptronic $56,500 $58,700 $61,400 S6 Sedan 4.0T quattro S tronic $71,900 $74,400 A7 Sedan 3.0T quattro Tiptronic $69,700 $72,400 S7 Sedan 4.0T quattro S tronic $81,200 $83,150 RS 7 4.0T quattro Tiptronic $113,900 RS 7 Performance 4.0T quattro Tiptronic $130,700 Q3 2.0T FWD S tronic $32,900 $35,800 Q3 2.0T quattro Tiptronic $35,000 $37,900 Q7 2.0T quattro Tiptronic $49,900 $53,900 Q7 3.0T quattro Tiptronic $56,400 $60,400 $65,400 R8 Coupe V10 quattro S tronic $164,900 R8 Coupe V10 Plus quattro S tronic $194,400 R8 Spyder V10 quattro S tronic $177,100 TT Coupe 2.0T quattro S tronic $43,950 TTS Coupe 2.0T quattro S tronic $52,950

Destination and delivery charge is not included in MSRPs listed. Destination charges on 2018 Audi vehicles are as follows: R8 model line: $1,250. All other models: $975.

