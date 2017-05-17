2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE Tops Forthcoming Lineup

The Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE, the Camaro for the hardcore track enthusiast, is configured accordingly from the factory and with unique options at the dealership. The Extreme Track Performance Package, for example, is expected to build upon the car’s already impressive performance attributes, including racing-inspired suspension, advanced aerodynamics, and Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires.

“In the long, storied history of Camaro performance, there’s never been another model that matches the capability of the ZL1 1LE,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet cars and crossovers Marketing Director.

Aerodynamics & Suspension

The 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE is a treasure chest full of aerodynamic and suspension technology. To the aerodynamic points, a carbon fiber rear wing, air deflectors, and strategically placed dive planes on the front fascia produce downforce. The suspension is track-focused with Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) dampers (front and rear) to provide control and stability. The front ride height is adjustable, along with the caster geometry; the rear stabilizer bar can be adjusted three different ways.

Both the aerodynamic and suspension setup serve to keep the ZL1 1LE planted and poised on the track. In fact, even Jeff Gordon entertained the thought of how it would handle and how fast it would go on a track.

Wheels & Weight

Chevy’s track machine rides on special lightweight forged aluminum wheels, which are an inch wider but an inch smaller in diameter, front and rear, than standard ZL1 wheels. The new Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires deliver a max lateral grip of 1.10g, while the overall footprint increases 10 percent over the ZL1.

The wheel-and-tire package now weighs about 3.3 pounds less per corner. The dampers, thinner rear glass, and a fixed-back seat contribute to an approximately 60-pound lower curb weight than a standard ZL1 Coupe.

Power & Performance

A GM supercharged LT4 engine powers the 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE. The 650 horsepower engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission featuring Active Rev Match; stopping comes courtesy of Brembo performance brakes.

Packages & Trim Levels

The 2018 Chevy Camaro lineup consists of LS, LT, SS, and ZL1, which are available in coupe or convertible. The performance-oriented 1LE package is offered on coupes only. The new ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package (order code A1Z) runs $7,500. The Redline Edition package, available on LS, LT, and SS, includes black front and rear bowtie emblems, red-accented grille, a decklid blackout graphic, dark-finish taillamps, black outside mirrors, and 20-inch black aluminum wheels with red accents, among other things.

SS models can add the 1LE package with the 2SS trim (late availability). Other niceties for 2018 include dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose premium stereo, heated/ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Expect to see the 2018 Camaro lineup at Chevy dealerships this summer.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.