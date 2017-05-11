Toyota, On the Road Lending Team For Underserved Communities

Toyota is partnering with Dallas-based On the Road Lending to provide transportation and mobility options to underserved populations. On the Road Lending offers an array of services, from vehicle selection assistance and low-interest auto loans, to long-term financial mentoring for low-income individuals.

On the Road Lending, with a character-based model, helps clients build a financial foundation before signing for a vehicle. Then, through an affiliated financial entity, On the Road Lending will provide a fuel efficient vehicle, still under warranty, to clients.

Lasting Relationships

The organization works with clients through the life of the loan, providing additional mentoring and guidance. In order to help facilitate this process, Toyota has provided three grants totaling over $1 million. The money will help On the Road Lending build their IT infrastructures, streamline their processes, and expand their services.

“The ability to move freely and easily opens up a world of possibilities, and On the Road Lending is an excellent example of helping people overcome transportation barriers so that they can access jobs and improve their quality of life,” said Al Smith, Group Vice President, Toyota Social Innovation.

Big Impacts, Better Life

Toyota, although one of the world’s largest automakers, is looking to make an even bigger impact on society.

“It is also representative of the types of social innovation programs we aim to implement, helping solve societal issues by sharing our resources and know-how,” Smith said.

Michelle Corson, On The Road Lending Founder and CEO believes access to quality transportation is directly proportional to an individual’s success and happiness.

“We truly believe that a better car leads to a better life, and are pleased to partner with Toyota to help improve quality of life in our communities through mobility,” she said. “Through our model, we helped single parents, domestic violence survivors, veterans, working families, and many others improve their credit and purchase fuel-efficient, reliable cars.”

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.