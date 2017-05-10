Infiniti Announces Pricing For 2017 QX80 Signature Edition, 2018 QX30

Infiniti announced pricing for both the 2017 QX80 Signature Edition and the 2018 QX30. Both vehicles feature the automaker’s latest performance, safety, and infotainment technology. The QX80 Signature Edition returns for its second year while the QX30 sees no significant content or equipment enhancements for 2018. The QX80 is a luxurious family hauler, available in a seven- or eight-passenger configuration, while the smaller QX30 is meant to bring in new buyers.

2017 QX80 Signature Edition

This special packaging option provides a $2,500 savings versus its contents being added individually. The Signature Edition includes an exclusive Saddle Tan interior, chrome outside rearview mirror caps, and dark-finish 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels with 275/50R22 all-season performance tires.

Active safety features include Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Distance Control Assist, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Departure Prevention.

Under the hood sits a 400 horsepower, 5.6-liter DOHC V8 with Direct Injection Gasoline and Variable Valve Event and Lift technologies. QX80 4WD models feature an advanced, computer-controlled transfer case with three settings (Auto, 4H, and 4L).

The QX80 Signature Edition has an MSRP of $67,335 for the 2WD and $70,435 for the 4WD. It comes in four colors: Hermosa Blue, Graphic Shadow, Black Obsidian, and Majestic White.

2018 QX30

The 2018 QX30 is aimed at young singles or recent couples who lead active lives but have not considered Infiniti before. The vehicle is set apart by its sculpted and chiseled appearance, along with its signature LED lighting. A panoramic moonroof and roof rails are offered for a combination of luxury and style. Drivers are treated to a modern, Nappa leather interior with Bluetooth capability, RearView Monitor, INFINITI Intelligent Key, and three 12-volt power outlets. Available options include a Bose system, HD radio, and an Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.

A 2.0-liter I4 turbocharged engine with 208 horsepower motivates the 2018 Infiniti QX30. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Like the QX80 Signature Edition, the QX30 offers an array of safety technologies like Intelligent Park Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control, and Forward Emergency Braking.

MSRP for the 2018 Infiniti QX30 is unchanged from the 2017 models. The base QX30 FWD starts at $29,950 with the Luxury FWD starting at $32,600, and the Premium FWD at $35,300. By comparison, the Luxury AWD comes in at $34,400 while the Premium AWD starts at $37,700. The QX30 Sport starts at $38,500, which features a lower ride height, gloss black grille, dark chrome exhaust finishers, and 19-inch Gun Metallic aluminum-alloy wheels.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2017 QX80 Signature Edition Gallery

2018 QX30 Gallery

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company Ltd.