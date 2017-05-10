Bugatti Opens Brand’s Largest Showroom In Dubai

Bugatti’s newest showroom just opened its doors on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, the most populated city in the United Arab Emirates. The new showroom, now Bugatti’s largest, is the 15th in their global dealership network. The Arabian peninsula is one of Bugatti’s most lucrative markets, with the region accounting for 26 percent of Chiron sales. So far, 30 orders have been placed for the Chiron making Bugatti UAE the brand’s most successful dealership.

Bugatti’s longstanding sales and service partner in the UAE is Al Habtoor Motors.

“A location of this significance and appeal for our brand has earned a superlative showroom,” said Dr. Stefan Brungs, Member of the Board of Management of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. responsible for Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service.

Automotive Excellence

Al Habtoor Motors has been the official dealer partner of Bugatti for the UAE since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. The dealership is known for its impressive Veyron fleet which numbers about 55. Al Habtoor Motors began in 1983, expanding rapidly with their reputation for professionalism and top notch customer service. In 2013, the dealer group was named “Best Bugatti Partner” and received a similar partnership award in 2011. Sultan Al Habtoor, President of the company, underscored the importance of having Bugatti in the UAE and building upon prior successes.

“The UAE is always striving to be the best. Our target was therefore to bring the largest, most beautiful Bugatti showroom to the heart of Dubai,” he said. “Here, our exquisite clientele can experience the unique nature of this fantastic brand in all its facets.”

“We would like to thank Al Habtoor Motors for this convincing testimony to our brand,” Brungs added. “The success of Al Habtoor Motors is based on the considerable passion and professionalism with which our partner represents Bugatti in the United Arab Emirates.”

Luxurious Headquarters

Inside Bugatti UAE, clients are treated to a unique lounge area with furniture from the Bugatti Home Collection. Customers can configure their Chiron in a private and comfortable atmosphere; the Chiron itself is presented through exhibits and animations. A heritage section is also a favorite where visitors can learn about Bugatti’s values.

“Many Bugatti customers who have been the closest and most loyal ambassadors of our brand for many years live in this region,” Brungs explained. “Some of them are proud owners of car collections with even several Bugatti super sports cars – a passion for ultimate performance, luxury, and individuality is especially in evidence here.”

Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and by individual appointment. The address is Sheikh Zayed Road, Umm Al Sheif Exit 41, Dubai. To mark the inauguration of the new showroom, the Bugatti Chiron will tour the Arabian peninsula.

“The new showroom will not only be the perfect platform for the Chiron but also honors our special customers,” Brungs added.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., Al Habtoor Motors.