2017 Fiat 500 Arriving With Fun New Appearance Packages

Soon to be even more cute, the Fiat 500 is getting a handful of new optional appearance packages. Sport Black Trim, Two-Tone, and Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap, and Body Stripe will give new 500 models a distinct flare, which Fiat says is all about individuality.

“With its iconic, timeless, head-turning Italian design, the Fiat 500 continues to offer the ultimate in individual expression,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America.

Living Big

Fiat continues to build on two cornerstones: passion and self-expression. The Fiat 500 or Cinquecento is sold in more than 100 countries but remains Italian at heart. With its longstanding heritage, the car is a simple, stylish, and functional machine with the right blend of performance and technology. The new appearance packages for the 500 will provide customers with more flavors for this little-bodied, big-at-heart cruiser.

“With new custom appearance packages and a full menu of options, customers can get exactly what they want while creating their own fun-to-drive personal statement,” Kuniskis said.

Jet Black

The Sport Black Trim Package, available on the 2017 Fiat 500 Pop, features a body-color sport fascia, fog lamps, and 16-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels. Other blacked-out elements include the headlamps, roof, side sill ground effects, side-view mirror caps, spoiler, and tail lamps. Sport cloth bucket seats on the inside feature silver accent stitching which contrast nicely with the black instrument panel.

The MSRP for the Sport Black Trim Package is $1,295.

Two-Tone Styling

The Two-Tone Appearance Package, also available on the 2017 Fiat 500 Pop, features a Nero (black), Rosso (red) or Bianco (white) accent roof and matching mirror caps. MSRP for the package is a mere $295; the offset colors between the body and roof look pretty cool when contrasting against each other.

Abarth Treatments

The Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap, and Body Stripe Appearance Package provides the above roof color choices (Nero, Rosso, Bianco) but adds Rhino (gray) as an additional color. The same colors may be chosen to further accent the mirror caps, body-side stripe, roof, and spoiler from the rest of the car. MSRP for the Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap, and Body Stripe Appearance Package is $495.

500 Trims & Variants

The 2017 Fiat 500 has three trim levels: Pop, Lounge, and Abarth. Available options for all three include an automatic transmission ($995) and a sunroof ($795). Any Fiat 500 model may be ordered as a Cabrio for an additional $1,495. Fiat’s 500 variants include the 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L, and the 500X crossover. The latter is avaialbe with all-wheel drive.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.