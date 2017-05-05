2018 GMC Terrain: Some Anonymity For Not Much Coin

Have you ever noticed how many GM SUVs and vans there are on the road? It seems like the bulk of bigger SUVs are from The General, and it also seems like most municipalities buy GM when it comes to their service vehicles.

If I was one of those rich oligarch guys you see in movies driving a convoy of Ranger Rovers or something else sleek, black, tinted, and flashy, I think I’d go for a fleet of GMCs instead.

Blending In

As much fun as it is to show off what an insufferably rich jerk you are, and how much security you have, there’s another form of security these types are overlooking: Anonymity. You think the CIA and other law enforcement agencies want to stand out? Of course not. That’s why they all seem to tool around in GM SUVs and such, especially in the movies.

So, if you are an oligarch on a budget, or just getting wise to the whole concept of hiding in plain sight, then I’ve got good news for you: GMC just announced the prices for their Terrain line of midsized SUVs, and they are as inexpensive as they are anonymous. When it goes on sale this summer, pricing for the all-new 2018 Terrain will start at $25,970 and end up at a tick above $40k, which is actually pretty reasonable when you think about it.

Performance Tech

GMC says the all-new Terrain presents greater sophistication and flexibility to adjust to customers’ needs, and that it’s packed with more available features and advanced safety technologies than before. There are three all-new turbocharged engines for the 2018 GMC Terrain too. First off, there’s a 2.0L that will be available from the get go and, later on, customers can order a 1.5L or a 1.6L turbo-diesel. That new 170 horsepower, 1.5L turbo plant is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, meaning things should be smooth from the flats and up long grades.

The diesels of course being the go-to choice for preppers, TEOTWAWKI-types, and doomsday hopefuls.

And it’s not just engines either. There’s a host of standard premium features such as a driver-controllable Traction Select system, LED daytime running lamps as well as taillamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a flat-folding front passenger seat. The latter is handy for longer cargo and those runs to the lumber store.

Creature Comforts

The Terrain Denali, which is the full-zoot, all the comfort and convenience features an oligarch could want model, gets a standard 252 horsepower, 2.0L turbo engine along with 19-inch “ultra-bright” machined aluminum wheels. LED headlamps, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel – which will be great in northern winters – and a hands-free power programmable liftgate are included. Yes, that’s my question too: What can you possibly program in a liftgate? Don’t those things live in only one of two states: Open and closed? Well, whatever, you can program this one.

The Terrain Denali also gets a standard 8-inch diagonal infotainment display with navigation, plus a Bose premium seven-speaker audio system for your tunage. There’s a gigantic batch of “connectivity technologies” (as GMC puts it) including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a standard in-vehicle OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Standard safety features include Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Safety Alert Seat.

Price Points

Pricing breaks down thusly, with the Terrain SL FWD at $25,970, on up to the SLE Diesel AWD ringing up at $34,315. The high end is, of course, the Terrain Denali that starts at $38,495 for the FWD model and tops out with the Denali AWD at $40,245. Between those two are the Terrain SLT models, with the SLT FWD costing you $32,295 and the SLT Diesel AWD setting you back $36,890.

So there you go, upcoming oligarchs on the move, or soccer moms on a budget: The GMC 2018 Terrain. It works, there’s dealerships all over the place, it’s pretty anonymous but stylish, and reasonably priced.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Photos & Source: GMC.