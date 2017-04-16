Automoblog Book Garage: The Art of the Classic Sports Car

Tony Borroz, one of Automoblog’s featured contributors, grew up in a racing family. It’s always interesting when he recalls certain dinner conversations from his early years. Just as some families may watch a particular sports team, or enjoy activities like camping and fishing, Tony’s was one of white-knuckle horsepower, filled with spirited debates.

It was during those moments Tony’s love for sports cars and racing blossomed.

As they would debate (in an incredibly Italian fashion according to Tony) about who had the best chassis setup, or who was rolling out the fastest, most capable car that year, his life was shaped and his bent would forever be automotive. Think back to your own life – do you remember when you first fell in love with cars? The latest entry in our Book Garage series will easily rekindle that passion.

Specs & Stories

The Art of the Classic Sports Car: Pace and Grace documents the true sports cars of the automotive world; cars that unlike their “normal” counterparts, ride, handle, and sprint in remarkable ways. The question remains, however, what was the first sports car? This sparks a good, healthy debate among enthusiasts but if it’s one thing we usually agree on, it’s how these cars truly stand out. The book covers some of the most legendary sports cars from the likes of Jaguar, Chevrolet, Triumph, MG, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lotus, Alfa-Romeo, and BMW – their full specs are detailed and their stories told.

One of the best is when author Stuart Codling documents the Ferrari 250 California; how Enzo Ferrari faced a desperate postwar Italian economy to develop a truly marvelous 240 horsepower machine unlike anything else. The Art of the Classic Sports Car is a beautifully crafted, wonderfully photographed book that will either rekindle or reaffirm your love for cars.

Photography

James Mann is one of the world’s leading car and motorcycle photographers, with more than 20 years of experience shooting for enthusiast publications, the motor industry, and businesses around the world. His work has appeared within and on the covers of more than 50 books. Mann also photographed the British Auto Legends stamps for the Royal Mail.

Author

Codling has worked in motorsports for over a decade as a journalist and broadcaster, covering sports cars in the United States before joining F1 Racing, the world’s best-selling Formula 1 magazine. He has appeared as an F1 expert on TV and radio, has hosted for Renault F1, and contributes to both Autosport and Autocar.

The Art of the Classic Sports Car: Pace and Grace is available through Amazon and Motorbooks.

The Art of the Classic Sports Car Gallery