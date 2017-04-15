2018 Audi RS 5 Published April 14, 2017 in Audi Launches Sport Brand In New York ← Previous Next → You'll Also Love These:
Very sexy! No one does Red like Audi. I live the suede leather square bottomed steering wheel. I was introduced to Audis working at Sonnen Porsche, Audi, VW in San Rafael, CA. I once drove a used Audi Coupe with wood trim and a throaty 5-cyl. 20V exhaust note. Lovely!
Dean, much agreed and well said. Thank you for reading. Awesome to hear you have experience working at a dealership too. I do as well, but with Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Still, Audi builds a tremendous car.