2018 Infiniti Q50 Revealed In New York

Infiniti will reveal the enhanced Q50 for the first time in North America at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. The vehicle goes on sale globally during the second quarter and will be available in the United States later this summer. The automaker focused on a number of improvements to heighten the driver experience.

“The new Q50 features a refreshed exterior and interior design, as well as innovative technologies designed to empower and support the driver,” reads a recent press release from Infiniti.

Driver Treatments

Infiniti focused on detail with the Q50, evident in the stitching and soft-touch materials throughout the cabin. This specific craftsmanship extends to the seats which offer more spinal and back support, and a new steering wheel with molded placements for a driver’s thumbs. A full range of connectivity and infotainment through INFINITI InTouch Services is standard.

Safety & Security

The 2018 Infiniti Q50 has a number of active safety technologies including Direct Adaptive Steering, Active Lane Control, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Backup Collision Intervention, and Blind Spot Warning and Intervention. Other safety features include Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Forward Emergency Braking, and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.

Power & Performance

The 2018 Infiniti Q50 has a nice array of powertrain options, depending on personal tastes. The main engine is the 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo from the automaker’s exclusive VR powertrain family. Other options include a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, a Direct Response Hybrid, and a high-output version of the 3.0-liter for the Red Sport 400.

The Q50 is Infiniti’s best-selling model and has, since it first arrived in 2013, sold nearly 210,000 units globally. As a brand, Infiniti is seeing steady and solid growth, achieving over 230,000 last year in global sales – a 7-percent year-over-year increase and a new record for the automaker. The Q50 accounted for one third of the brand’s total sales.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Infiniti Q50 Gallery

Photos & Source: INFINITI Motor Company Ltd.