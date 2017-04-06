Lamborghini Delivers New Huracán To Italian Police

Somehow, the Italian police have gotten their hands on a brand new, Lamborghini Huracán to use as a police car, and for the first time in my life, I’d seriously like to be a cop. Normally, being a cop in Italy is 90% low-key and 10% life threatening (when you’re seeing to Mafia-related activities), but you know, I’d definitely put up with those numbers.

Automobili Lamborghini (that’s the official name of the Sant’Agata Bolognese builder of exotic cars) just delivered the police version of its Huracán supercar, dubbed the Huracán Polizia, to the Italian Highway Patrol in Rome.

Passing The Keys

This might come as a surprise to many, because 1 – Italy actually has highways, and 2 – Italy actually has an Italian Highway Patrol. The keys to the Huracán Polizia (which has got to be the coolest name for a cop car, ever) were handed over to Interior Minister, Senator Marco Minniti by Stefano Domenicali, Chairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. Wait, Stefano Domenicali? The same Stefano Domenicali that ran Ferrari’s Grand Prix team? No wonder Lambos have been working so well lately.

The Italian Police Huracán (which is the way Italians say hurricane and is pronounced huruhKAHN) has been assigned to the Highway Patrol in Bologna. Bologna, the ancestral home of both Fascism and probably the best red sauce on the planet – hey, you gotta take the good with the bad, y’know? Bologna is also situated on one of Italy’s main Autoroutes, their version of highways, and like most other Italian Autoroutes or American highways, is chocked full of half-crazed speed freaks flogging all sorts of inappropriate vehicles (e.g. Fiat delivery vans) at velocities you’d think were suicidal.

Emergency Situations

Or, to put it another way, Bologna is a great location for the Huracán Polizia; it’s a big city without being too big, there’s lots of potential “customers” and most importantly, the lunch options are superb and numerous. The Huracán Polizia will be used both in normal police operations and for the urgent transport of blood and organs. Which, c’mon, sounds like the cherry on top for becoming an Italian cop. “You need me to get this kidney down to the hospital in Forli as quick as I can? Si comendatore! Si!”

This is not the first time Lamborghini has provided the Italian cops with cars. There’s another Huracán Polizia that has been operated by the Highway Patrol in Rome since 2015, in case you’re looking for office locations of a more cosmopolitan nature. In 2009 Lambo gave (sold?) the Roman police a Gallardo Polizia. That car is on permanent display at the Highway Patrol Auto Museum in Rome.

Special Treatments

The Huracán Polizia sports the official colors of the Italian Police: A two-tone Police Medium Blue with a broad white area and lettering “specially executed to match the Huracán’s dynamic look.” What, you were expecting them to just slap on some decals that say “Polizia.” This is Italy. Have some style. Whattaya think this is, Germany? The livery is finished off by a tricolor stripe running along both sides of the Huracán Polizia.

Like all Lamborghinis, the Huracán Polizia is equipped with Pirelli P Zero tires, but with the added touch of the sidewalls tinted in Police Medium Blue especially for the occasion.

The Huracán Polizia comes standard with the normally aspirated V10 that produces 610 horsepower. It puts all that power to the strada via an all-wheel drive system. Just like the Huracáns you or I could buy (snicker) the chassis is made of aluminum and carbon fiber. The inside features a whole buffet of cop-related gear. An integrated tablet and computer, recording equipment, and a video camera used to document police operations on the road. There is also a Nuova Simonelli Aurelia Ii Semi 2 Group Espresso Machine and a six capacity doughnut warmer. C’mon, who am I kidding? That was a joke. There’s no way Italian cops would stoop to eating doughnuts.

So, if you are a slow-witted American tourist (is that redundant?) moseying around Rome or Bologna in your rental Fiat Punto and you see a blue and white Lambo blast up onto your tail, do not get all uppity or, even worse, take this as an invitation to race. You will lose and soon be seeing the inside of Regina Coeli, where the red sauce is as mediocre as the espresso.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.