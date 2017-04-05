Ram Unveils New Rebel & Limited Options In Houston

Ram has utilized Texas lately as the stage to announce new changes to their model lineup. In Dallas last month, Ram revealed a new color scheme for the Laramie Longhorn trim, one of their most luxurious models.

Now the Ram 1500 Rebel and Limited get a few visual tweaks to set them apart. Delmonico Red becomes the seventh available color for the 2017 Rebel 1500, Ram’s designated off-road cruiser. Also, Ram Limited is now available with new, body-colored R-A-M tailgate lettering and unique side steps.

The announcements came as the Houston Auto Show kicked off today (April 5th 2017).

“Truck buyers are looking for new colors and features that make a statement and allow them to stand out from the crowd,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Truck, FCA – Global.

Deep Rebel Red

Standing out from the crowd is a banner mantra for Ram Trucks today. Delmonico Red, for example, is a deep, eye-catching shade of red. It’s available in all Rebel models with two-tone or monotone paint. Delmonico Red can also be paired with the Rebel Black package, which includes a blacked out front skid plate and wheels.

The color option comes at no extra charge.

Inside, Ram Rebel Delmonico Red features a black and gray interior with black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel, and gauge cluster trim rings. The heated seats include the word “Rebel” stitched into them, highlighted by Light Slate Gray accent stitching, which also traces the instrument panel, center console lid, doors, and seats. All-weather floor mats finish off the interior.

Rebel Power & Performance

The standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 delivers 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft. of torque. The optional 5.7-liter HEMI V8 jumps horsepower to 396 and torque 410 lb-ft. Both engines are mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2017 Ram Rebel is equipped with a factory lift, 33-inch all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks, and other off-road features. Although the truck is designed and backed by Ram Engineering for heavy off-road use, it is available as a 4×2.

Limited Lettering

All Ram Limited trims (1500, 2500, and 3500) can now be ordered with the aforementioned monochromatic R-A-M tailgate lettering. The new letters offer an alternative appearance option from the standard bright chrome letters introduced last year. In addition, all Ram Limited trucks are available with new cab-length running boards (body colored) for increased curb appeal and versatility.

The Ram Limited is the brand’s highest expression of detail, poise, and composure. Premium materials inside include all-black, full-leather seating, Black Argento wood, subtle stitching accents and pin-striping, and model-specific badges. Where trucks like the Laramie Longhorn represent a sort of rugged luxury, the Limited is the black-tie affair.

The most prominent feature of the Limited exterior-wise is the grille, as the billet port moves the eyes to fixate on the boldly positioned “RAM” lettering. Limited also features 20-inch forged multi-surface aluminum wheels and an exclusive Active-air suspension with five different settings.

“Whether it’s the off-road-enthusiast appeal of the Ram 1500 Rebel or the luxury and sophistication of the Ram Limited, Ram trucks deliver features and durability that are winning over more and more owners,” Manley said.

Pricing & Availability

The Delmonico Red editions of the Ram Rebel start at $45,095 MSRP. The trucks will arrive at Ram dealerships in May, although pre-orders are open now.

Houston Auto Show

The Houston Auto Show runs April 5th through the 9th at the NRG Center. Attendees can visit Ram Truck Territory where Ram’s professional drivers will navigate attendees through a course that features a payload demonstration, hill descent test, and stability exercise. The latter takes place on the High Banked Wedge, a structure over 6 feet tall and 70 inches in diameter with a 30 degree tilt.

Those looking to pilot a Ram on the streets of Houston can visit the nearby Drive FCA ride-and-drive experience. FCA representatives will be on hand with a full lineup of vehicles for test drives, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Fiat 124 Spider, and Dodge Challenger.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.