Automoblog Book Garage: Camaro: Fifty Years of Chevy Performance

We are really jazzed about the new Chevy Camaro. Recently, we reported on the 2017 ZL1’s impressive top speed and how the ZL1 LE is utilizing amazing technology to push performance boundaries. The Camaro is a timeless and iconic American machine no matter the era, and this weekend in our Book Garage series, we go back to the very beginning; long before the new ZL1 existed.

Why do we love the Camaro so much? Camaro: Fifty Years of Chevy Performance gets to the heart of the matter.

Storied Performance

In the early 1960s, American automakers raced to meet the demands of baby boomers, a burgeoning market that craved something more unique with regard to cars. Ford got the jump with the Mustang but the bowtie would not settle to the blue oval, responding with the Camaro in 1967.

The Mustang and Camaro rivalry has continued since, and if you fancy yourself on Team Camaro, you fondly recall the likes of the RC, SS, Z28, and IROC-Z. And 50 years from now, we will be doing the same with the ZL1.

Camaro: Fifty Years of Chevy Performance documents the entire story; how Chevrolet developed advanced tech at the time for the Camaro, how changes in the market put a strain on muscle cars, and how the battle between Mustang spilled over onto dealership showfloors. The more modern day Camaro is examined, detailing its departure and ultimate return in 2010.

The book features stunning, never-before-seen archival photography from General Motors.

Author

Mike Mueller has worked as a freelance automotive photojournalist since 1991. A lifetime car enthusiast, Mueller has written and photographed more than 25 automotive and truck history books and contributed photography to dozens more. Among his long list of titles are Motorbooks’ Chevy Chevelle 50 Years, The Complete Book of Corvette, and The Complete Book of Classic Dodge and Plymouth Muscle.

Camaro: Fifty Years of Chevy Performance is available through Amazon. Other works by Mike Mueller are available through Motorbooks.

Camaro: Fifty Years of Chevy Performance Gallery