2017 VW e-Golf Improves Strongly Over 2016 Model

Volkswagen of America, Inc., recently announced fuel economy figures for the new 2017 e-Golf. The car features an improved EPA-estimated range, better fuel economy, and more power when compared to the outgoing model.

The 2017 VW e-Golf has a new lithium-ion battery with an increased energy capacity of 35.8 kWh from 24.2 kWh. This allows the range to increase from an EPA-estimated total of 83 miles to 125 miles on a single charge.

Faster, More Efficient Charging

SE and SEL Premium trim levels carry a 7.2 kW unit that enables the battery to be charged in less than six hours at a 240V charging station. When equipped with DC Fast Charging (optional on SE, standard on SEL Premium), the battery can be charged to 80 percent within an hour at a DC fast charging station.

Fuel Ratings

According to VW, “battery chemistry” was enhanced to improve fuel efficiency. The 2017 e-Golf has an EPA-estimated city fuel economy of 126 MPGe, 111 MPGe on the highway, and 119 MPGe combined. This marks an improvement over the previous e-Golf which has EPA-estimates of 126, 105, and 116, respectively.

Currently, the 2017 VW e-Golf estimates are the best in the compact class, as defined by the EPA. Using 13 cents per kilowatt-hour, the EPA has estimated an annual fuel cost of $550 for the vehicle.

Power & Performance

The battery and fuel economy improvements are joined by advancements to the electric motor. For example, the 2016 VW e-Golf featured an 85 kWh electric motor with 115 horsepower. By comparison, the 2017 VW e-Golf’s new 100 kWh electric motor creates 134 horsepower. The maximum torque of the electric motor has been boosted to 214 lb-ft., an improvement of 15 lb-ft. over the 2016 model.

Finally, the 2017 VW e-Golf sprints from zero to 60 faster than the outgoing model. Just in case you feel like going pedal to the metal in your new e-Golf, you can hit 60 in 9.6 seconds. The vehicle goes on sale this spring – pricing information is forthcoming.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.