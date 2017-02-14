New Toyota TRD Models Arrive This Fall

Toyota Racing Development, the in-house performance shop for the automaker, has turned it’s benevolent gaze upon some vehicles you may not normally think of as performance oriented, and the results are good. In this case, the three cars that TRD has gotten their grease-stained, banged-knuckled hands on are the Tundra, Sequoia, and the RAV4.

Tundra TRD Sport

The new Tundra TRD Sport is offered on both 4×4 and 4×2 models in CrewMax and Double Cab configurations. Power comes from Toyota’s ever popular 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine, which produces 381 horsepower. TRD has added Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks and TRD front and rear anti-sway bars to the mix, and also had a go at exterior enhancements.

The mirrors, bumpers, and hood scoop are color coordinated; there are 20-inch silver sport alloy wheels, LED headlights with a smoked chrome bezel, daytime running lights, LED fog lights, mesh grille with body color surround, and TRD Sport bedside graphics. Snazzy! Colors for the Tundra TRD Sport are Super White, Magnetic Gray, Midnight Black Pearl, Blazing Blue Pearl, and Barcelona Red Metallic.

Those last two are also good candidates for band names and/or replacements for Peter Criss and Ace Frehley.

The interior features include a TRD shift knob and TRD Sport floor mats.

Sequoia TRD Sport

The 2018 Sequoia SUV, called the Sequoia TRD Sport for this version, also comes in 4×4 and 4×2 and with the aforementioned 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine. TRD Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks and TRD front and rear anti-sway bars improve the ride and handling.

The Sequoia TRD Sport’s key exterior upgrades include a new front grille and bumper grille insert, metallic black mirror caps, 20-inch alloy sport wheels in black, a darkened rear tail light housing, black satin finish, TRD Sport badging on the front doors, and a metallic black and chrome Sequoia badge on the liftgate. Color choices for the Sequoia TRD Sport include Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and the new Midnight Black Metallic.

Interior features include standard black fabric or optional black leather captains chairs (these are part of the optional Premium Package), TRD shift knob, TRD Sport floor mats, and TRD Sport sill protectors.

RAV4 Adventure

The cute-ute of the latest TRD offerings is the RAV4 Adventure. The RAV4 Adventure will be available in front-wheel drive with an Automatic Limited-Slip Differential, or with Dynamic Torque Control all-wheel drive. Both come with a standard Tow Prep Package, upgraded radiator, supplemental engine oil and transmission fluid coolers, and a higher ride height suspension.

The RAV4 Adventure model will also come standard with Trailer Sway Control and Hill-Start Assist Control.

Exterior styling tweaks add large overfender flares and 18-inch five-spoke black alloy wheels, sporting the boss meat 235/55R18 tires. Lower body guards, black headlight bezels, black fog lamp surrounds, roof racks, and “Adventure” badging complete the set.

Color-wise, the RAV4 Adventure buyer will get to choose from five: Black, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Super White, and one new color for the RAV4, Ruby Flare Pearl. I know, Ruby Flare Pearl sounds like a burlesque dance from the 30s, but just go with it.

The 2018 RAV4 Adventure along with the Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport will arrive in September.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.