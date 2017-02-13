Chevy Redline Editions Announced

At the Chicago Auto Show, Chevrolet announced the introduction of the Redline special edition series. And by special edition, they mean slapping some badges and trim onto cars. Specifically, the Redline special edition is offered on nine Chevrolet cars, trucks, and crossovers, and Redline is the broadest cross-portfolio special edition ever offered by the brand.

And that, honestly, is saying a lot. Because making these half-baked “special editions” is something all American car companies have been doing ad nauseum since time immemorial.

Chevy’s Redline offerings come with black wheels with red hash marks, black nameplates with a red outline, blacked-out grilles, and black Chevrolet bowtie logos.

There’s more doo-dads and gee-gaws affixed here and there, depending on the model. The Silverado and Colorado Redline pickups have red tow hooks, for example, while the Camaro Redline gets black hash marks above the wheels. Chevy says it’s a design cue taken from their long heritage in motorsports, but everyone usually just calls them Grand Sports Stripes.

The various packages are offered on the Cruze LT (both sedan and hatchback), the Malibu LT, the Camaro LT/SS (both coupe and convertible), and Chevy’s crossover platform rides: Trax LT, Equinox LT, and Traverse Premier. For the trucks, it’s Colorado LT, Silverado Double Cab LT Z71, and Crew Cab LTZ Z71.

This whole idea of the Redline special edition has been knocking around since the 2015 SEMA Show in Los Vegas. Chevy says since everyone loved it so much at SEMA, they decided to make a production run and expand the Redline editions to cover nine vehicles in their car, truck, and crossover segments.

Brian Sweeney, U.S. Vice President of Chevrolet shard his views.

“Redline is another example of Chevrolet bringing SEMA concepts to showrooms. The SEMA show has proven to be a great way to identify customization trends in the industry, and quickly apply those trends to our most popular Chevrolet models. Based on the strong interest Redline attracted at the show, we believe they will be very popular with customers looking for standout cars, trucks, and crossovers,” he said.

No word specifically on how much the Redlines will run you, but you know, most of these things are never too terribly expensive. Silverado Redlines are the first available but orders can be placed at Chevrolet dealerships now for others in the lineup. All Redline vehicles will be available for purchase by the end of 2017.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Chevy Redline Edition Gallery

Photos & Source: Chevrolet