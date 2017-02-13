2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel Delivers Unprecedented Fuel Economy

Those looking for a fuel efficient car this year might be literally blown away by the 2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel Sedan. The car delivers an EPA-estimated 52 miles per gallon on the highway, the highest highway fuel economy of any non-hybrid/non-EV in America.

While that number is impressive, The 2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel is actually part of a larger initiative by the automaker.

“Chevrolet is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of propulsion options,” said Steven Majoros, Director of Chevrolet Marketing.

Transmission Options

Based upon the EPA highway estimate, the 2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel with the six-speed manual transmission can travel over 700 miles on a single tank of fuel. The six-speed manual returns an EPA-estimated city mileage of 30 with 37 combined. A new, highly optimized Hydra-Matic nine-speed automatic transmission is also available. When equipped with the latter, EPA estimates are 31/47 city/highway and 37 combined.

Engine & Emissions

The 2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel Sedan is powered by an Ecotec 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder turbo-diesel. It creates a solid 137 horsepower (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft. of torque (325 Nm). Chevrolet received a passing grade from the U.S. government for the engine, meeting the strictest environmental standards for validation, including Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions standards.

The vehicle also includes start/stop technology for additional fuel conservation.

Connectivity & Pricing

The 2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel comes with a variety of infotainment options too, including things like the available OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also available and compatible with the Chevrolet MyLink system. Last year, Chevy owners took full advantage of such connectivity and tipped the scales on data usage.

Pricing starts at $24,670 including the $875 destination charge. The 2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel Hatch will follow the Cruze Diesel Sedan later this year, but arrive as a 2018 model.

“We know customers are looking for the right combination of fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, and more,” Majoros added. “With the EPA-estimated 52-mpg highway Cruze Diesel Sedan, they can get it all.”

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet