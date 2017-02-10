Nissan’s Midnight Edition Package Adds Style & Value

Nissan has what they call a Midnight Edition Package that has proven very popular with customers. So what do you do when you have something people want? Make more of it. Or, in Nissan’s case, expand it to a wider range of vehicles.

Originally, the Midnight Edition Package was an available option just for the Maxima SR sedan. The response was positive, so why let good vibes go to waste, thought Nissan. They expanded the availability to a total of six models, and unveiled them at this year’s Chicago Auto Show.

In addition to the Maxima, the Midnight Edition Package is now available on the Sentra, Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Murano, and Pathfinder.

Sentra

Offered on both the 2017 Sentra SR and SR Turbo, ticking the option box for the Midnight Edition gets you black 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels (their full name is “Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels” and that redundancy of “Midnight Edition” really gets out of hand, so just assume Nissan uses it everywhere). The package also includes black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, and available Midnight Edition floor mats.

The package is available on four different colors too: Red Alert, Super Black, Aspen White, and Gun Metallic, which, I’m assuming translates as red, black, white, and dark shiny gray.

The whole package will set you back $490, which isn’t all that bad.

Altima

The Altima version, the Altima SR Midnight Edition, is available on the 2017 Altima 2.5SR. You can get the package with Super Black, Gun Metallic, Pearl White, and Cayenne Red (e.g. black, gray, white, and red). The special edition package includes black 18-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels and low-profile 235/45R18 all-season tires, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, LED headlights, remote engine start, and available Midnight Edition floor mats.

Cost? A not at all unreasonable $990.

Maxima

The model that kicked off all this midnight madness, the Maxima SR, is still to be had. For 2017 it’s found again on the range topping Maxima SR, the most capable of the five available grade levels. The Midnight Edition comes with black 19-inch Midnight Black aluminum-alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, rear diffuser, and the seemingly ubiquitously available Midnight Edition floor mats.

Colors for the Maxima SR include four: Pearl White, Coulis Red, Gun Metallic, and the original Super Black.

The cost is a still rational $1,195.

Rogue

The Rogue, Nissan’s best-selling nameplate, also receives the Midnight Edition action with black 17-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, and those available Midnight Edition floor mats. There are black roof rails, black cross bars, black splash guards, rear bumper protectors, and trick illuminated kick plates.

The package is only available with the Rogue SV and comes in Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic, Pearl White, and Palatial Ruby. Not just every day red, oh no, Palatial Ruby.

Cost, if you’re making a shopping list, is $990.

Murano

The Murano, the crossover named for a suburb of Venice, gets exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black roof rails, black mirror caps, black splash guards, and those available Midnight Edition floor mats.

Sheesh Nissan, why don’t you just toss in the floor mats?

Color choices are Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic, and Magnetic Black. The whole thing will set you back $1,195, but it’s only offered on the Platinum grade level Murano.

Pathfinder

Finally, the Pathfinder Midnight Edition includes fashionable black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black splash guards, those trick illuminated kick plates again, a chrome rear bumper protector and, I hope you’re sitting down, but Midnight Edition floor mats are also available.

You can get it in Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic or Magnetic Black, again, only on the Platinum model for $1,195.

All of these stylish Midnight Editions, with their floor mats, are either in Nissan showrooms now, or will be soon.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America