Ram Heavy Duty Night Editions Debut In The Windy City

Ram Heavy Duty trucks will mean business at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show as a new special package is revealed. The Night package is based on the monochromatic Sport appearance package, and will be available on Ram 2500 and 3500. The Night package will dress these powerful machines up even more, from the wheels to the grille.

The idea was to create a performance oriented feel.

“Truck enthusiasts look for ways to stand out from the crowd and Ram is building the best trucks in the enthusiast segment,” explained Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA-Global.

Features & Treatments

Ram Heavy Duty Night packages start with the aforementioned monochromatic Sport appearance package. That includes things like body-colored wheel flares, for example. From there, black lighting bezels, black-bezel headlamps, body-color-painted bumpers, and a black grill surround bring the Night imagery to life.

Other elements exclusive to the Night package include a black grille surround with black billet inserts, flat black Ram 2500 or 3500 Heavy Duty door badge, and flat black powertrain door badging. The Night package includes 20×8-inch black-painted aluminum wheels and LT285/60R20E white letter on/off road tires.

Black rectangular running boards also are available.

Night package Ram HD trucks are finished inside with heated cloth vinyl bucket seats with 10-way power adjustment, power-adjustable pedals, and automatic temperature control with dual-zone climate control.

Power & Performance

Ram Heavy Duty trucks are big hitters here, delivering 31,210 lbs. of towing capability through their 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel. The engine produces 385 horsepower and 900 lb-ft. of torque. Those looking for a gas HD truck may find value in the fact Ram has the largest displacement V-8 in the segment. The 6.4-liter HEMI has 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft. of torque.

Currently, Ram 2500 holds the ¾-ton gas-powered towing title with 16,320 pounds of capacity.

Ram trucks also come in handy right about the time snow starts piling up. Ram Heavy Duty trucks offer the segment’s highest plow ratings, and after watching this video, it makes sense. The plowing performance of a Ram is unmatched and would be an ideal choice to clear large areas, like a parking lot, during harsh winters.

“The Ram Brand understands that it’s important to meet the demands and deliver outstanding, durable products to every type of truck buyer,” Manley said.

Pricing & Availability

The Night package is available on Ram 2500 and 3500 (single rear wheel models only) in Crew Cab configurations, 4×2 or 4×4, and any available powertrain combination. Ram 2500 and 3500 HD Night models come in Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red Pearl, and Granite Crystal Metallic.

Production of the 2017 Ram HD Night models began in early February. Ram Heavy Duty Night pricing starts at $45,520 plus $1,320 destination.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.