Chevrolet Owners Record Massive Data Usage In 2016

A top attribute of any vehicle today is connectivity. The ability for our automobile to seamlessly integrate our smartphones in the name of infotainment is becoming the order of the day. Sometimes, and especially for old school car enthusiasts, the connectivity bug may be nothing more than an annoying buzz, but Chevrolet owners tell a different story.

Bowtie customers in the United States used a hulking 4,220,684 gigabytes (or 4,220 terabytes) of data in 2016, marking a nearly 200 percent increase from 2015.

Practical Perspective

Chevrolet has strategically placed and enthusiastically promoted their in-vehicle connectivity, which may explain the jump in data consumption. One of the strongest selling points for us on the new Silverado is the how the truck acts as a mobile hotspot. The OnStar 4G LTE Silverado can connect up to seven devices, ideal for the Jawbone speaker you want to take to the camp ground, but handy for the laptop you need on the job site.

“We are attracting new buyers to Chevrolet by offering technologies like OnStar 4G LTE not available on competitive models,” said Alan Batey, President of GM North America and Global Head of Chevrolet. “New owners are in turn more likely to become repeat Chevrolet customers as these features become an integral part of their day-to-day lives.”

Chevy owners utilize the OnStar 4G LTE for a variety of activities, from streaming videos and playing games, to sending e-mails and listening to music.

“As a strategic plan to grow retail sales, Chevrolet has continually invested in new safety, convenience, and connected technologies across our trucks, utilities, and cars,” Batey said.

Big Numbers

The most significant increases were with Tahoe and Suburban owners, who used three-and-a-half times more data than a year ago. The figures here may not be surprising, especially as Tahoe and Suburban are the best-selling full-size SUVs today. In 2016 alone, retail sales climbed 21 percent and retail share climbed 2 percentage points, meaning 49.3 percent of the segment now belongs to General Motors. Essentially, Tahoe and Suburban accounted for nearly one out of two full-size SUVs sold in 2016.

No other automaker has a higher retail share for any segment, SUV or otherwise, in the U.S.

Bigger Numbers

Tahoe and Suburban owners consumed 713,669 gigabytes of data in 2016, a 260 percent increase over 2015. That’s equivalent to approximately 3 million hours of streaming standard video, 25 million hours of streaming music, and 1.8 billion song, game, or app downloads.

It’s also the equivalent of 1.5 billion photos posted to social media. Hope you are happy with that selfie you took?

OnStar 4G LTE connectivity was introduced across the Chevrolet lineup in 2015 for the U.S. and Canada. Today, a 4G LTE connection is standard on every new Chevy vehicle, along with the OnStar Basic Plan, which features remote vehicle access and the AtYourService marketplace via the myChevrolet app.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet