Cadillac Sees Record Growth In China, Falls Slightly In U.S.

Cadillac is coming off a record January, reporting a 44 percent increase in sales. Last month, Cadillac moved 29,764 units worldwide, enough to tally their eighth consecutive month of double-digit percentage increases. Around the world, the esteemed luxury arm of General Motors is making a significant impact with consumers.

“We are growing the business significantly and attracting a youthful and affluent demographic, elevating the aspirational character of the brand,” said Johan de Nysschen, Cadillac President. “This is particularly the case in China, where our growth is explosive and sustained.”

The brand’s unprecedented growth in China was characterized by a 116 percent jump in January, a market they consider their largest. In January of 2016, Cadillac recorded 8,337 sales in China, versus 18,011 sales for January of 2017. There was a modest gain for Cadillac in the Middle East, where a 1.4 percent increase in sales occurred this January versus last.

By contrast, in the United States, Cadillac retail sales increased 1.2 percent, although total U.S. sales declined overall (4.1 percent). Last month in the U.S., Cadillac sold 10,298 vehicles, compared with 10,740 in January of 2016. The automaker noted a reduction in sales to commercial fleet customers. A slight dip occurred in Canada as well. In January of 2016, Cadillac moved 811 units versus 657 for January of this year.

Still the news is positive.

“Cadillac begins 2017 with a continuation of the robust global growth of 2016, a year in which we sold more products worldwide than any point in the past three decades,” de Nysschen said.

The XT5 drove sales substantially with 11,880 units sold worldwide in January. The midsize luxury crossover is uniquely positioned in one of industry’s highest customer demand segments. The ATS sedan and coupe were in high demand in January too, rising 63.8 percent. The XTS luxury sedan was another strong offering for Cadillac, recording a 29.3 percent sales increase.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.