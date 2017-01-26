2017 Ford GT: Fastest Ford On Record

The 2017 Ford GT is the fastest production vehicle the blue oval has ever produced. At the heart of the GT is Ford’s most powerful EcoBoost yet, and an advanced, active suspension system.

A precise power-to-weight formula is also ingrained through the car.

The combination propels the 2017 Ford GT to a top speed of 216 mph, making it an absolute nightmare on the track for competitors. Typical to Ford’s strong racing heritage, and fresh off a historic victory at LeMans, the new GT comes ready for the track.

In 2016 development testing, Ford topped the McLaren 675LT at Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada. They also ousted Ferrari, their long-standing rival, by beating out the 458 Speciale on the same track.

Each car received fresh fluids and tires and the optimal suspension configurations were set. The same driver was behind the wheel and the conditions were identical. The 2017 Ford GT recorded a lap time of 2:09.8, a second faster than the McLaren 675LT at 2:10.8. The Ferrari 458 Speciale, by compassion, ran 2:12.9.

Potent Performance

Ford’s new high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost for the GT is SAE-rated at 647 horsepower and 550 lb-ft. of torque. The engine’s wide powerband produces 90 percent of its peak torque from 3,500 rpm. The EcoBoost is assisted by a fully active dynamics system, providing the GT with optimum downforce, drag, and balance at any speed.

“Our expectation has always been that the EcoBoost V6 would perform exceptionally well in the Ford GT – both in terms of power as well as aerodynamic efficiency,” said Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Performance.

The Ford GT’s dry weight is just over 3,000 pounds, making for a power-to-weight ratio of 4.72 pounds/horsepower. The GT’s carbon fiber architecture helped drop weight, although some of that weight was reinvested back into the car to increase performance, seen most notably with the active dynamics system.

“We are extremely pleased with how it performs, both on the track and on the road,” Pericak said.

The Ford GT raced to class wins at Le Mans and numerous other tracks in both IMSA and WEC last season. The production Ford GT resembles the high-performance track version a great deal, which means the end customer will definitely have an exciting car.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.