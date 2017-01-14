2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Inscription Review

This is not you father’s Volvo. Many remember Volvos as being boxy wagons that had the styling of a tank. But those days are long gone as the Swedish automaker has family-friendly vehicles that are stylish on the outside and the inside too.

They are both adult and kid-friendly, and if you are looking for safety, Volvo is still one of the industry leaders.

This week, we drove the 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Inscription.

What’s New For 2017

The 2017 Volvo XC60 gets minor changes and simplifies its trim level and feature structure. The biggest change comes in the XC60’s drivetrain. For 2017, the 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine has been replaced by a turbocharged four-cylinder, and all-wheel drive is available across the lineup.

Features & Options

The 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Inscription comes standard with LED running lights, heated mirrors, roof rails, dual panoramic sunroof, and automatic wipers. Inside it comes with remote ignition, low-speed frontal collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a rearview camera, and rear parking sensors.

Other Interior features include dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, eight-way power adjustable front sport seats with driver memory functions, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, aluminum interior trim, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.

Other interior features include Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 7-inch infotainment display, Volvo’s Sensus Connect system with navigation and mobile apps, an eight-speaker stereo with USB/auxiliary audio input, and HD and satellite radio.

Packages

The mid-trim Inscription trim adds 20-inch wheels, power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, front comfort seats, interior ambient lighting, and wood interior trim. An optional Climate package ($1,550) adds heated front and rear seats, heated windshield and washers, and a heated steering wheel. The Advanced package ($2,500) adds a drowsy driver alert system, adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warnings with full auto braking and pedestrian detection, and a lane departure warning system. The Preferred Option package ($1,350) adds front parking sensors, a universal garage door opener, power-folding rear headrests, and a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area.

Total MSRP including destination: $53,555.

Interior Highlights

Volvo’s Scandinavian interior design is on full display in the 2017 XC60. It’s simple, yet elegant. The first thing we noticed was the unique “waterfall” center stack that gracefully joins the dash and center console. The center stack houses all the XV60’s controls along with a small infotainment screen. All the controls are easy to locate, but the infotainment system can be a bit confusing as it’s controlled via a multifunction knob on the center stack, rather than a traditional touchscreen.

The quality of the interior materials and fit and finish is what you would expect for the class. They are attractive and there’s plenty of soft-touch materials throughout the cabin. The panoramic sunroof with a power shade offers plenty of light in during the darker, winter months.

Seat comfort is exceptional and the front seats are perfectly designed for long trips in mind. The 8-way power front seats with memory offer a full range of adjustments ensuring all drivers in the family a comfortable driving position. Out back, passengers will find the rear seats equally accommodating, offering up plenty of leg and head room for adults. For families with very young children, Volvo is one of the only automakers offering integrated child booster seats that fold out of the rear bench. Behind the rear seats, cargo capacity is average with 30.8 cubic feet, and 67 cubic feet with the seats folded flat.

Engine & Fuel Mileage Specs

The T6 is powered by a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It comes with a supercharger on top of the turbocharger for a power increase over the standard mill. It produces a hefty 302 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, with a towing capacity of 4,400 pounds.

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the T6 at 20/27 city/highway and 22 combined mpg.

Driving Dynamics

We were concerned the XC60 would be underpowered with the new four-cylinder engine, but those doubts were erased quickly after pushing the crossover hard into the mountains west of Denver. We were able to get up to highway speed quickly, and it never felt like we needed more power at anytime during our week-long drive.

We averaged 23.6 mpg for the week, but we were giving it a good run too.

The eight-speed automatic transmission delivers smooth shifts and it never had to hunt for a gear as we pushed it hard up the mountain roads. The all-wheel drive option is a must for those who live in cold climates, making this crossover a capable handler in any weather.

In the city, the XC60 offers up a comfortable ride and absorbs the bumps to deliver you relaxed and ready for the day. The suite of safety features keeps you safe on the road; a unique sound alerts you when you drift off your path and across the white lines. Safety is definitely a strong point for the brand and the XC60.

When you shut the door, you feel a security unmatched by most SUVs.

Conclusion

The 2017 Volvo XC60 is a family-friendly hauler that will handle a small family’s needs. It comes with the latest safety features that will keep you feeling secure. The cabin is comfortable and there’s plenty of options to chose from too.

Denis Flierl has invested over 25 years in the automotive industry in a variety of roles. Follow his work on Twitter: @CarReviewGuy

2017 Volvo XC60 Gallery

