Porsche Introduces New 911 GTS Models

“Faster and more capable than ever before,” says Porsche. Which, when applied to the 911 GTS, might actually be bending the laws of physics, but people have foolishly underestimated Porsche for decades now, so I’m not going to argue with them.

Look, before we get our hands dirty with the nitty-gritty here, let’s just get one thing straight: The previous GTS variants are titanically capable cars. They go and stop (Porsche’s two high altars) and turn like you wouldn’t believe.

And they almost have that terminal (just like the “terminal” in any disease or sickness) oversteer dialed out.

Okay, first things first, there are five of these little beasts available. The 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive, the 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive, both available as a Coupé and Cabriolet, and the 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive.

Power & Performance

Impetus comes from Porsche’s 3.0-liter flat-six cylinder, cranking out 450 horsepower with larger turbochargers. That’s 30 horsepower more than the current 911 Carrera S and 20 horsepower above the previous, naturally-aspirated GTS model. All GTS cars are standard with a seven-speed manual transmission, specifically for you luddites. The seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission is available for you customers without 1100cc brains and bulging occipital bones.

Said mill puts out 405 lb-ft. of torque (37 lb-ft. more than the Carrera S) that “further improves acceleration and responsiveness,” according to Porsche. Ya think? Maximum torque is available between 2,150 and 5,000 rpms. Broad shouldered, no?

911 GTS Coupé models accelerate from 0 to 60 mph 0.2 seconds faster than the Carrera S and 4S Coupés. When equipped with the optional PDK transmission, the Carrera 4 GTS Coupé takes just 3.4 seconds to hit 60. Top track speed of the GTS models is up to 3 mph higher, depending on the variant. For example, the 911 GTS Coupé with manual transmission and rear-wheel drive is capable of 193 mph.

On the track, you knuckle dragging Saracens. On. The. Track.

Porsche Active Suspension Management is standard on all GTS models with the Coupés featuring the PASM Sport Suspension, which drops the ride height by 0.39 inches.

Body & Styling

All GTS variants are based on the Carrera 4/4S body. The new Sport Design front end with a spoiler lip painted in black emphasizes the car’s performance character. Combined with an increased rear spoiler extension height, lift is cut on the front and rear axle more than on the Carrera S models. Tinted tail lights, rear lid grill strips with a satin black finish, and tailpipes in high-gloss black give the GTS a noticeable look. Sport Design exterior mirrors, 20-inch center lock wheels painted in satin black, and black GTS logos on the doors are added bits of flash.

The characteristic Targa bar, which is black with a satin finish for the first time, gives the 911 Targa 4 GTS a very exclusive look.

The GTS interior is unique as well, seen especially in things like the stopwatch from the standard Sport Chrono Package in the center of the dashboard. Standard Sport Seats Plus with GTS logos on the headrests provide increased lateral support and comfort. They are fitted with a combination of leather and Alcantara with new seat stitching. The standard GT Sport steering wheel is also covered in Alcantara as is the gear lever and the armrest. Finally, brushed aluminum interior trim is anodized with a black finish.

The Porsche Track Precision App features automatic recording and a detailed data display for smartphones. The MSRP ranges from $119,000 for the 911 Carrera GTS, up to $ 138,200 for the 911 Targa 4 GTS.

Start saving.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Porsche 911 GTS Gallery

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America.