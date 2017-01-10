Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept Shows Brand’s Future Styling

Nissan’s Vmotion 2.0 is as frivolous and pointless as any other concept car at an auto show, but, ironically, it is also as serious and valuable as concept cars can be. Sometimes, concept cars are just there to make a splash. They can exist just to let designers off the leash and show what they can do.

Other times, concept cars are there as a signal to show where a given automotive company is headed.

This is one of those times.

Front & Center

Nissan, with their Vmotion 2.0 concept, states it quite plainly: “Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept takes center stage at 2017 North American International Auto Show debut.” In other words, “look at this, we really want you to pay attention to it.”

The space-age styling shows a progression of Nissan’s signature “V-motion” front end. This design element has drawn a fair amount of criticism, but Nissan shows no signs of backing down, so the critics are going to have to live with it. Nissan also points out how the V-motion front end design is utilized on the current Altima, Murano, and Maxima. This is not just shoring up their own opinion on the worthiness of this motif, but exists more as a way to tie the design of the Vmotion 2.0 to what you will see in Nissan showrooms in the future.

“Vmotion 2.0 previews what the future designs from Nissan will be,” said Shiro Nakamura, Senior Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Intelligent Mobility

Nissan also states how the Vmotion 2.0 goes beyond looks as a harbinger of things to come. They point out things like Nissan Intelligent Driving, one of the three core elements of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. Which is a polite way of saying: “Get used to seeing Nissan Intelligent Mobility throughout our range.”

The Vmotion 2.0 concept aims to unite a high sense of fashion, an evocative, expressive design, and imbue the vehicle with space, comfort, and technology to “make the mobility experience seamless for busy professionals.”

No, I’m not sure what that means either, but Nakamura explained it this way.

“Technology is evolving. So is design. At Nissan we see design as the ultimate expression of how customers see themselves, but also an expression of the vision and values of our brand,” he said.

The Vmotion 2.0 concept offers hints at the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s proposal to realize zero emissions and zero fatalities.

“It is an insightful proposition of what the future sedan could be in the coming years,” Nakamura said.

So, like many concept cars before it, Nissan’s Vmotion 2.0 concept is both a “hey, look at me!!” visual statement, and also “this is what you can expect to see driving around in the near future,” declaration. The styling aspect will most likely be debated for some time to come, but the technology innovation should be a net benefit for anyone on the road.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias towards lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept Gallery & Video

Photos, Video & Source: Nissan North America.