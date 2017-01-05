Ram Introduces New Special Edition Truck

Next week in Detroit, a new Ram truck will greet visitors at the 2017 North American International Auto Show. The Ram 1500 Rebel Black is a special edition of the already popular full-size truck from the brand. Ram designers incorporated more elements of black for a classy, sophisticated look.

The darker themes are easily noticeable in the wheels, brush guard, and interior.

The new Ram 1500 Rebel Black is more than just looks, however.

“The Ram Rebel is unique in the full-size truck segment with 33-inch off-road tires, air suspension, and custom interior details,” explained Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand and Ram Brand, FCA – Global.

Determined Details

Ram engineers went for a “can-do” attitude with the Rebel Black. In addition to the custom tires and brand exclusive air suspension, the Rebel Black features Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks, and other off-road-ready attributes. The truck is lifted from the factory, further highlighting its off-road prowess.

“Adding the Rebel Black package to an already aggressive off-road truck will continue feeding the momentum Rebel is creating for the Ram Truck brand,” Manley said.

Inside, the Rebel Black is decked out with black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel, and gauge cluster trim rings. The black heated seats have “Rebel” embroidered on them with Light Slate Gray accent stitching. The gray stitching continues through the rest of the interior, outlining the instrument panel, center console, doors, and seats. The truck includes custom floor mats and can be optioned with more luxurious black leather Katskin seats.

Powertrain & Pricing

The Ram 1500 Rebel Black is motivated through snow drifts, sand dunes, and muddy ditches by either the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 or legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, each paired to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic. The Pentastar creates 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft. of torque, while the HEMI boasts 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque.

The truck will arrive at Ram dealerships in March with a starting MSRP of $45,590 plus $1,320 for destination.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Ram Trucks.