McLaren Announces Second-Generation Super Series

McLaren Automotive will unveil the second-generation of their Super Series at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in March. The forthcoming Super Series line will include 15 total cars as detailed in the company’s Track22 Business Plan.

The Super Series is a substantial part of the McLaren family.

“Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury, and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland,” said Mike Flewitt, McLaren Automotive CEO.

Flewitt explained how the forthcoming generation of Super Series vehicles represents a significant move for the automaker.

“This is the first time we have replaced a product family,” he said.

Powerful Architecture

The new Super Series features an ultra-lightweight and extremely rigid carbon fiber central structure. The new design, called Monocage II, weighs less than the metal cockpit outline of the first-generation Super Series. The dry weight is around 2,800 lbs., about 40 lbs. lighter than a McLaren 650S with comparable specifications.

Monocage II allows for a wider cabin entrance and lower sill to improve access and provide better visibility. Performance dynamics are then enhanced through a lower center of gravity. McLaren is offering the “Visable Monocage” option, meaning the material on the inside area of the A-pillar will be uncovered.

Loyal Roots

Although the second-generation Super Series may seem like a bold step, McLaren fans may take comfort in knowing each individual aspect of the new line is carefully crafted.

“The new Super Series will be absolutely true to McLaren’s pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forward, both for our brand and the supercar segment,” Flewitt said.

The 12C started the Super Series lineage in 2011 with the 12C Spider following in 2012. In 2014, McLaren introduced the 650S Coupé and 650S Spider. The first generation of the McLaren Super Series was further expanded in 2015 with the launch of the limited edition 675LT Coupé and 675LT Spider.

More information, including pricing and photos, will be available in March.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: McLaren Automotive.