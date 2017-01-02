Subaru Launches Magellan Navi for 2017 BRZ

Subaru of America, Inc. has revealed a new cloud-based navigation app for the 2017 Subaru BRZ. Magellan Navi works through the vehicle’s connectivity interface (Subaru Starlink) and a smartphone to deliver real-time audio and visual navigation. BRZ owners access and control the navigation through the vehicle’s dashboard display once connected via a smartphone and the Starlink app.

The new in-vehicle feature is the result of a partnership between Subaru and Magellan.

“We are excited to be Subaru’s navigation partner, giving Subaru customers access to industry leading connected car navigation services,” said Pierre Parent, President of Magellan.

Headquartered in San Dimas, California, MiTAC Digital Corporation makes the Magellan brand of portable GPS navigation devices. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiTAC International Corporation. Magellan has been making GPS navigation devices since 1986 for auto, RV, commercial, outdoor, fitness, and mobile applications.

With connectivity being an increasing focal point for automakers, Subaru is leveraging Magellan’s experience here to give their customers the latest navigation technology.

“Magellan brings together robust automotive quality navigation and routing services using advanced cloud-based mapping that ensures maps are never outdated,” reads a press release from Subaru.

The 2017 BRZ features 6.2-inch high resolution touch screen display, rear-vision camera, AM/FM stereo with HD radio, and a host of apps including Pandora, Aha, iHeart Radio, and Stitcher. The vehicle also features Bluetooth capability with audio streaming and smartphone integration. Magellan Navi is located in the Starlink cloud app and shows up on the center multimedia screen once connected.

Magellan Navi is available on all 2017 BRZs through a 3-year subscription for $29.99 or 1-year subscription for $14.99 and will be available on additional models in the near future. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos: Subaru of America, Inc.