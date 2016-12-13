Hyundai Introduces Value Edition Elantra

Hyundai has expanded their options within the Elantra line, focusing on budget conscious consumers. The Value Edition Elantra offers a wide variety of comfort and safety options for an MSRP of $20,250. Hyundai seems keen on offering a lot for the money, not just with the Elantra, but with their entire lineup.

Recently, we test drove the 2017 Santa Fe and found it was a good value for the money. The Value Edition Elantra follows a similar path, providing over $1,200 in savings for car shoppers.

“It’s critically important to give our customers a wide variety of options so there’s an Elantra to meet their needs,” said Mike Evanoff, Product Planning Manager.

Creature Comforts

Premium safety technologies like Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist are offered on the Value Edition Elantra. Comfort features include things like heated front seats, power driver’s seat with lumbar adjust, and a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. A dual automatic temperature control system with clean air ionizer and auto defogger is also included.

Connectivity comes via Bluetooth capability and a 7-inch display screen compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A number of convenience features are offered too, including hands-free Smart Trunk release, Proximity key with electronic push button start, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink and compass.

The car’s sunroof is an added bonus.

“The Value Edition lands at a real sweet spot on the spectrum of amenities and price tag,” Evanoff said.

Across The Board

Elsewhere in the Elantra line, the SE has been beefed up with more standard content, including steering wheel phone and audio controls. Elantra Limited now includes High Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps with Dynamic Bending Light, for increased safety while driving at night.

The Elantra, which is all-new for 2017, has a high-strength steel body (53 percent) and a 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle engine.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.