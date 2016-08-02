Chevy Volt Logs Record Sales, Saves 50 Plus Million Gallons of Fuel

According to the latest data from General Motors, sales of the Chevy Volt have now reached 100,000 units. The milestone underscores a growing demand for alternatively powered automobiles.

“The Chevrolet Volt delivers not just a fun driving experience behind the wheel, but has become the first vehicle with plug-in electrification technology to truly become mainstream,” said Steve Majoros, Director of Marketing, Chevrolet Cars and Crossovers.

Fuel Efficient Architecture

The second-generation Volt features a two-motor drive unit now 100 lbs. lighter. Overall, the new Volt is 220 lbs. lighter than the prior generation and more efficient. Drivers can travel upwards of 50 miles in EV mode with fuel economy improving to 106 mpg-e and 42 mpg. Total driving range for the 2016 model Volt is a GM-estimated 420 miles.

According to Majoros, Chevrolet is building on the momentum already established by the Volt.

“Not only is the Volt a class-creator, it serves as the foundation of a Chevrolet electric family that will soon add the first long-range, affordable EV available to customers across the U.S., the Chevrolet Bolt EV,” he said.

The weight reduction accounts for a 19 percent stronger 0-30 mph electric acceleration too.

Engine & Energy Regeneration

The 2017 Volt runs on an electric drive system with an 18.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, paired to a 1.5L gas-powered engine. The Volt’s “Regen on Demand” feature is controlled by a paddle on the back of the steering wheel.

Vital Numbers

Based on GM’s research, with regular charges, a 2017 Volt owner can go a 1,000 miles or more before putting gas in the car. Chevy Volt owners have logged 2.5 billion miles collectively, 1.5 billion of which have been driven in EV mode. This translates to nearly 58 million gallons of fuel saved, enough to fill 87 competition-sized swimming pools.

Future Considerations

Last year, we examined the top jobs at GM, some of which focus on alternatively powered vehicles. Other automakers, like Volvo and Ford for example, are sharing a similar stance when it comes to electrification, and are planning more electric variants for their lineup.

As future generations consider the impact driving has on the environment and as the tech responsible for electric vehicles becomes more available and practical, EVs, like the Volt, could see a further increase in sales. If you are considering an electric car, we think this guide from Consumer Reports would be helpful.

*Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet