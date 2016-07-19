Crazy Facts You Didn’t Know About Uber

Uber, the name that changed the taxi service industry forever, is one of the most successful start-ups to date. Starting off as just an idea, it’s now become a multi-national taxi company that operates in 467 cities across the globe.

So, let us see what countries it operates in and who its major competitors in those countries are:

· USA: Lyft, Via, Sidecar, Flywheel, and Curb

· Mexico: Easy Taxi, Cabify

· Columbia: Easy Taxi

· Brazil: Easy Taxi

· India, Ola Cab, Meru

· China: Yidao, AA Carpool

· South Korea: Hailo, Easy Taxi, Limo Taxi

· Australia: Gocatch, Ingogo

· UAE: Careem, Easy Taxi

· Singapore: Easy Taxi, Grab taxi

· Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa: Easy Taxi

· Israel: Gett

· UK: Gett, Hailo

· Spain: Cabify

· Turkey: Bitaski

· France: Blabla Car, LeCab

· Germany: Blabla Car, Blacklane

· Czech Republic: Liftago

· Russia: Gett

Even after facing tough competition from so many other app based taxi service providers, Uber has maintained its superiority in the industry and has now become a synonym for taxi service across the globe. You don’t call a cab anymore, you call an Uber when you’re late for a meeting or for catching a flight. The reason being: no other company in the industry has such a massive global reach.

Uber has also acquired Bing’s mapping assets and deCarta, which is a geospatial software, providing personal navigation and location based service applications.

Even the founders, Garett Camp and Travis Kalanick, wouldn’t have thought that their brainchild would reach such heights when they came up with the idea in 2009, and presented it to the investors. But as it happened, the idea became a hit with the investors and Uber hasn’t looked back ever since. As of 2016, Uber has raised $14.11 billion in a total of 16 rounds of funding and is currently worth 62.5 billion dollars. So, without owning any vehicles of its own, Uber is worth more than most global automobile giants like BMW, Ford, and General Motors.

This is some success story isn’t it?

Now you must be wondering how does Uber work without owning any of the taxis that run under its name? The answer is that it partners with drivers who’d like to work full or part-time. Approximately 50,000 new drivers sign up every month because of its popularity.

Uber is so popular with freelance drivers due to the following reasons:

· All it takes to become a driver is a licensed car

· Flexible Hours: The drivers can drive in their free time as per their convenience.

· Approximately 51% of drivers drive less than 10 hours a week

· Uber keeps 20% of the ride’s fee – the rest is for the drivers

· People can continue their full time jobs even after driving.

· 87% of drivers say that they chose this platform to be their own boss and set their own schedule.

*Guest contributor Will Stadtman is the Senior Editor for UnboxingDeals.com

Cover Photo: Uber