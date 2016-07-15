WeatherTech FloorLiner Review

When I was a Service Advisor, our dealership carried WeatherTech mats. Customers and employees alike spoke highly of them but I never owned a set myself. WeatherTech, established in 1989, manufactures a variety of vehicle protection accessories. WeatherTech’s corporate headquarters are in Bolingbrook, Illinois; their product development happens in nearby Downers Grove.

Recently, I received a set of WeatherTech FloorLiners from Part Catalog. The timing was excellent as Danielle and I were planning a July 4th getaway at Warren Dunes State Park.

With us hiking the sand dunes and enjoying the beaches of Lake Michigan, it was the perfect place to test the liners.

Installation

The process is pretty easy and only takes a few minutes. Retention grommets and hooks to secure the liners to your vehicle’s floor are included. One thing to remember: make sure the liners are not resting on top of the accelerator or brake pedal. WeatherTech suggests moving the pedals through their full range of motion in the owner’s manual before driving. Without thinking, I had the liner on the gas pedal – luckily I discovered this before it became a more serious issue.

WeatherTech FloorLiners are designed primarily for vehicles with carpet and do not accommodate those with vinyl, unless otherwise noted.

Construction

WeatherTech FloorLiners are made with a High-Density Tri-Extruded (HDTE) material. It’s very stiff and durable and can take the rigors of frequent driving and use. The laser measured liners fit each vehicle specifically – in this case, Danielle’s 2014 Ford Focus Hatchback.

I felt the liners were measured correctly, covering the vital areas of the car inside that would be the most susceptible to dirt, mud, snow, and grime.

Spill Resistant

Families may appreciate the special grooves that help minimize fluid movement, should something accidentally spill. I intentionally poured a cup of water on the liners, just to see. The water was blocked and contained by the channels and didn’t end up elsewhere in the vehicle.

The water I spilled ran off the liners easily, once I removed them.

Clean Up

On our July 4th outing, Danielle and I hiked up the massive sand dunes at Warren Dunes State Park. At our camp site, we picked up a number of pebbles, dirt, and other particles that inevitably went from our flip flops into the car. When we arrived home, it was easy to shake the sand and dirt off, given the firm surface of the liners.

For the most part, the sand from the beach was contained to the liner.

The Rear FloorLiner, since it is all one piece, was a little difficult to remove and clean. Depending on the vehicle, the rear liner is either one or two pieces. In this case, for Danielle’s 2014 Ford Focus Hatchback, it was one piece, covering “the hump” on the floor.

I can imagine, if the Rear FloorLiners had been separate pieces, removal would have been much easier. However, if you don’t want to continually remove the single piece to clean them, they are pretty easy to vacuum instead.

Overall

I was pretty impressed with the style and functionality of the WeatherTech FloorLiner and Rear FloorLiner mats. The experience on our July 4th camping trip lead both Danielle and I to consider other WeatherTech products, like their selection of mats for businesses and homes.

While her car came with nice, rubber factory mats, Danielle decided to leave the WeatherTech liners in her vehicle after we returned home from Warren Dunes.

Availability

WeatherTech products, including FloorLiners, are available through Part Catalog. Information on WeatherTech’s product line, research and development, and manufacturing process can be found on their official site.

*Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

WeatherTech FloorLiner Gallery

Photos & Source: WeatherTech